No one said it was going to be easy.
After all, it took four tries to pass on the ballot.
Still, now that it’s a reality, the process of consolidating DuBois and Sandy Township into one municipality is no small feat.
Because of the complexity, I’ve decided our best approach for coverage is to share the workload. Just a few meetings in, I’m glad we did.
In Thursday’s Courier Express, I tied together quotes from consolidation committee members to illuminate the power structure of the process in a news article. Today, I’d like to look at it in layman’s terms.
When all is said and done, the group with the authority is the 10-person DuBois/Sandy Joint Board. This board combines city council members and township supervisors, with those elected officials representing their current municipalities.
The group can meet publicly twice a month, as deemed necessary, before the regularly scheduled meetings of the city and township. So far, the joint board has met once, appointing members to the DuBois/Sandy Consolidation Committee.
This nine-member committee is tasked with formulating recommendations and eventual agreements for the joint board, with help from a consultant.
Additionally, six subcommittees have been created to report back to the consolidation committee, each tackling specific areas including police, fire, administration, finance, public works and codes/zoning.
Looking at it from top-down, it’s joint board, consolidation committee, subcommittees. But, from my seat, the subcommittees must shoulder an immense amount of responsibility in the early stages, being asked to dream big while keeping efficiencies at the forefront.
This dynamic led to Wednesday’s discussion among members of the consolidation committee, providing deeper insight than what was simply mentioned on the surface.
On one hand, the final say rests with the joint board. So, would it be beneficial for the subcommittees to know what will and won’t fly before spending countless hours on a plan sure to fail?
On the other, feeling handcuffed before even getting things off the ground isn’t an ideal way to build a new city, hence the pushback when solidifying procedures.
I see both sides of the conversation, wanting guidance from those with the authority, but also aiming high while realizing the likelihood of compromise.
Again, it’s complicated.
The aggressive timeline plays a huge role, with the consolidation committee expected to provide a multi-year recommendation to the joint board by mid-August, followed with a draft consolidation agreement in September.
After attending this week’s meeting, I feel it’s important for the public to understand that the subcommittees — and, consequently, the consolidation committee — are in the brainstorm/planning phase, developing ideas they feel will best serve the new community. Most concepts within reason are on the table, but they’re a long way from a finish line that looms large.
Perhaps the most reasonable point made Wednesday was by Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak, the chairman of the police subcommittee. Kruzelak expressed his desire to eventually present what he believes an ideal consolidated police department would look like, giving the joint board a better picture of the necessities.
With that said, the joint board or consolidation committee would need to request such a presentation, something I’d imagine would prove helpful.
As reiterated this week, the only current expectation is the consolidation committee have a report to the joint board by Aug. 15.
What happens between now and then is the hard part for the committees, with some of that pressure shifting to the joint board when it comes time to sign off.
It seems to me more open dialogue between the three levels of the power structure certainly wouldn’t hurt, but just how far do those discussions need to go? Add that to the growing list of complications.
Sticking to a theme since the vote passed, consolidation is going to require people to work together, whether representing the city, township, police, fire and beyond.
The three groups will ultimately shape the future, each in its own phase of the process.
Here’s to supporting those volunteering or chosen to lead the way.
q q q