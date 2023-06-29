One of the fun things about living in Brockway is that I get to run around town on July 4 and snap pictures to chronicle my town’s biggest day.
There is so much to do. I have a hard time deciding what to take pictures of. Do I take a shot of people cooking chicken? Do I get the bike race at the beginning when they’re in formation or when they start to break up? Do I take a picture of this fire truck or that one? Is there a guy in a kilt or a tri-corn hat? Well, better get a picture.
I’ve lived here since 2014, and in those years, some Old-Fashioned Fourth memories stand out. We almost had those Budweiser Clydesdales back for the 50th, but the weather got in the way. However, the horses were in town. We also had The Wall That Heals come through and set up in the park. I think that, for me, was the most spiritual and solemn Fourth. Then the COVID years slowed things down, but the committee still managed fireworks. Last year, because of odd scheduling, fire police drove me from one side of town to the other so I could get pictures. What other town does that for a lowly freelancer who could probably use a little more cardio?
And where else can you get a parade that exemplifies that small-town America that people desperately search for both in history and reality?
July 4 always makes me think about the importance of holidays. Think about how much you plan your life around Christmas or Thanksgiving. Patriotic holidays like July 4 are ones that make us uniquely American. You don’t see French people wandering around celebrating July 4. They have their own Independence Day for that. And they don’t celebrate it like we do.
What I appreciate about this town’s July 4 celebration is that it has so much that’s the same year to year, but it adds in enough new stuff to keep it interesting. The organizers seem to know that things that don’t change die, and they don’t let the celebration die. Sometimes, it’s finding a different band to take the stage. Other times, it’s adding a new bouncy house. Occasionally, it’s allowing a bike race room to breathe and evolve. I like to think the middle ground the committee finds is a microcosm of what we should be as Americans. We should allow change, let things breathe and evolve, but still retain what was iconic and core to who we are. After all, if we don’t embrace change as a country, then why did we kick the British out?
This year, I’m going to be more mindful about taking a break from working and get Tim out to more of the fun stuff. Some years, I try too hard to get the perfect picture or talk to the right person that by the time I think to get Tim to the park, stuff is shutting down. So, I’m planning my pictures a little more ahead of time. I can get to the bike race easily because it’s the Saturday before. After that, I know what I need to get and what I’ll have to let go. If you see a redheaded kid running around in some of the pictures, it’s because I decided to combine some of my Tim Time with work. And I might try to be more in the middle of the parade route instead of the very front of it this year. I think I need different buildings in the backgrounds of my photos. I don’t want the Internet to think Brockway just has three storefronts in it.
When you see me out there taking pictures, I’ll be in a Captain America shirt. Even if pre-planning my pictures instead of letting the mood strike me is a change, I have to keep the core the same. I think my students would be disappointed if they ran into me and I was wearing those annual Old Navy T-shirts or stars-and-stripes Hawaiian shirts or something.
Yep. It’s good to be back in the middle of an Old-Fashioned Fourth.
