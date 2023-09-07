Back in another school year, I find myself wondering what kind of world my students will face when they graduate.
One of the problems we have when imagining the future is that we can’t separate the future from the world we know. “Star Trek” in the 1990s imagined that everyone would still go through the standard schooling that we’ve been doing for centuries, never wondering if that format would matter for residents of the 24th century. Starfleet Academy is West Point on steroids, but would our intrepid space explorers learn the same way we do now?
That’s the issue when I try to imagine the world my students will enter. As I plan my lessons, I think about the lessons I got when I was in 10th grade. Sometimes, I think of that time as “Vintage Andy.” It might have been the personalities around me: Mrs. Rensel correcting our grammar, Mr. McCorkle shouting about what was fun in Bio I, Mr. Nicholson showing us his one scene in “Gettysburg” during his Civil War class, and Mrs. Schott always knowing what book I needed to read. Maybe it was the memories, like when Brent, Drew and I would load up in Brent’s Bronco and fly down Interstate 80 to catch a movie.
Of course, some of my musings are related to the yearbook class I teach. Planning for the 78th edition of “The Dawn” are well underway, and I always show my yearbookers my copy of 2000’s “Flambeau-Clipper,” complete with what looks like a papyrus font beneath the ’90s color scheme. In that book, Dad is so young, only in his sixth year of teaching when I graduated. I look like a different person. You can’t even see the goatee on my chin in my senior photos because it was so faint. The mustache wouldn’t be visible at all until I turned 21. Kids always get a good laugh right after looking at me and asking, “But, what happened?”
My response always is: “When 900 years old you reach, look as good you will not.”
Dad told me that he had a sense that the world was going to change when I graduated. Computers were becoming a big part of everyone’s life, and the world was shifting away from the economic patterns he was familiar with. He shifted his class away from rote memorization and just reading classics to learning how to learn and think critically to try to give his students a way to meet the new world on the horizon.
That world has come and gone. Other worlds have followed quickly. Once upon a time, we could count on disruptive technology or societal shift once or twice a century. We’re lucky if we only have one a decade now. Think about it. The iPhone came out in 2007, and it had a two megapixel camera and four gigabytes of storage, according to Google. Now, the 12 megapixel camera comes with 512 gigabytes of storage, unless you spring for a terabyte. When I was a kid, we didn’t know what a gigabyte was. The term terabyte wasn’t even used on “Star Trek.” In less than 20 years, the smartphone industry has changed the world. What we have is magic compared to the technology of the past –the phone in your pocket is more powerful than the main computer on Captain Kirk’s USS Enterprise.
It’s the numbers that should impress you. Google says 1.22 billion phones were sold in 2008. 2023 has 6.29 billion smartphone users. There are only 7.9 billion people in the world! In 2007, we didn’t know that Siri would lead to ChatGPT.
No one seems to know what’s next. Doomsayers expect the end of society as we know it. Optimists think this will lead us to a whole new golden age for humanity.
I’m not an optimist.
The cost of college, according to Bestcolleges.com, went up 69% since I graduated high school. Even then, it was too expensive to go find yourself and figure out what you wanted to be when you grew up. In Dad’s generation, you could go to college and figure yourself out. Now, it’s probably better if you don’t go unless you know exactly what you want to do. And if your career’s starting salary is under $50,000, don’t bother.
School should teach children the basics of learning. Increasingly, we’re supposed to help them figure out what career they want to be in. Tim started looking at career stuff in third grade. Sure, kids can still be kids, as long as they know they are someone’s future employee first.
But what skills would those future employers be looking for?
I don’t know. Here’s what ChatGPT says, if you’re interested: adaptability, communication skills, creativity, critical thinking, cultural competency within diverse environments, digital literacy, and resilience. I put them in alphabetical order. Digital literacy was first, according to the digital oracle.
A couple of those skills will need a cultural shift from how we do education now. Certainly, colleges are starting to feel it as they crumble under the weight of their useless majors.
When I’m reworking my lessons for the new school year, I know I need to focus on what Dad did 23 years ago: critical thinking. But I think we need a new focus on digital literacy, and I wonder how we can build in more adaptability and resilience.
I think this a problem bigger than a lowly English teacher and columnist can tackle.
