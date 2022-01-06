I appreciate our small bathroom clock.
It is battery-powered (one AA), and palm-sized. Our bathroom clock is a miniature replica of the six-inch-tall Westclox wind-up clock that roused me from sleep all through my school years.
That clock, black with a white face, had two twirly knobs. One set the time by spinning the hands around the 1-to-12 face. The other set the alarm by spinning a red pointy arm to the desired time on that same face.
That clock’s only other adjustable item was a button. Pull it out and the alarm was primed. Push it in and the alarm was off.
There was, of course, a wind-up stem with a double-wing key clasping it. As I recall, the clock could go for two or three days with one wind. It was necessary to not over-wind. If I did that, as I once did when I was age 10 or 12, it became necessary to trudge up to the second floor of a downtown bank/loan company building and see Rex Graham.
Rex drove buses and he fixed clocks.
He would give me a look.
“I suppose you have to pay for this out of your paper route money,” he would say.
We kids got things like alarm clocks as birthday or Christmas gifts or as outright purchases when we needed them. But the principle behind “You broke it, you bought it” applied, as I remember, to alarm clocks, snow shovels, etc. If I broke a snow shovel by overloading it while trying to pry chunks of ice-hardened snow into snow fort blocks, I went to see Jack Fallin. He ran the local Western Auto store.
Jack would give us kids “the look,” just as Rex had done. Either of them would then rummage around for a second-hand spring or a slightly dinged shovel. They had kids of their own, and they were at about the same take-home pay level as our parents were.
I am reminded of these things because I just bought a new alarm clock. I bought it because my fading hearing no longer picks up the high-pitched beep of my former clock, which is now relegated to a guest room. That clock is electrified, but is about as simple as our bathroom clock.
This new clock will do — or is supposed to do, if I can ever figure it out — these things:
- Set the time zone. No, not the time. This clock will set the zone, e.g., Eastern time, Central, etc. It will also automatically switch between Daylight Saving and Standard time, at least until Congress changes the March/November switchover dates. Oh, and it automatically adjusts for Leap Years.
- Display and keep track of the year and the date.
- Offer two different alarms, a radio wake-to-music one and a buzzer.
- Set the alarm to go off at the same time each day of the week or at different times on each day of the week.
- Play the alarm (either the music or the buzzer) at any one of three volume levels.
- Allow me to “snooze” in seven-minute increments if I can hit the right button without sending the clock crashing to the floor.
- Play regular radio music, AM and FM.
- Play music from the Pandora app on my IPhone through the Bluetooth connection to the clock. Never mind that the IPhone can play that Pandora music through its own speakers. The clock can play the music — or so it says in the instructions.
The clock can also
- Play music through an auxiliary “in” jack, in case I want to hook up a stereo to my clock.
- Allow me to doze off to music that will end at a pre-set time.
- Display the time and the other icons in any one of three brightness levels, e.g., eyeball frying, eyeball blinding and invisible.
- Allow me to set the illumination levels for the knobs and buttons at one of two brightness levels, appropriately named “Day” and “Night.”
Do you recall that I said I appreciate our tiny bathroom clock?
I appreciate it because, for the past three nights, it has not been in our bathroom. It has been in my bedroom.
The bathroom clock’s alarm wakes me.
Beneath the new clock is its instruction pamphlet, printed in type that is smaller than the box scores’ agate type on our sports pages.
It has 24 mini-pages. The first five are “safety” junk.
I am on Page 7. I can set the time zone. I can set the year and the date.
I cannot yet set the wake-up time.
Yes, this new clock can do many things. I got it as something of a Christmas gift from me to me.
I should be able to use it as my only wake-up device by ... Easter?
Naah. Better make that “Labor Day.”
q q q