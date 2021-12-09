According to the Oxford Languages dictionary, I am “sordid, shabby or disreputable,” i.e., “flea-bitten.”
Blame it on the dog.
Buddy brought to life the cliché, “flea-bitten hound,” a staple of writers who try to portray a home and its inhabitants as wretched, scummy or worse.
My left wrist itches. It is marked by bites.
We have had frosts aplenty and several hard freezes, enough to glaze the pond with ice and shrivel the garden plants into sienna strands.
So I was certain that mosquitos were not the source of the itchy bites.
I never thought that fleas might be the culprits.
Heather had that thought, almost instantly. “Denny has fleas,” she said to my wife, who was describing my itchiness. Actually, she pretty much chortled, “Denny has fleas!” This daughter-in-law, wife to my wife’s son Mike (not to be confused with my own son Mike, but that’s another story) regularly zings me verbally. She claims that I invite the repartee. I deny, unconvincingly.
But in this instance, her zinger resonated.
“Omigosh!” I thought. “Could she be right?”
The fleabites were only on and near my left wrist, not my left hand that is usually gloved in this weather. There were no fleabites on my right wrist or anywhere else.
I do brush Buddy daily. Our 12-year-old collie-beagle mix relishes the interlude after I have given him a few dog biscuits and before I scoop his food ration into his bowl.
I brush Buddy by using my right hand — but I keep Buddy where I can reach his sides and back by holding his collar loosely in my left hand.
So I watched myself. Sure enough, Buddy’s motions and my own movements caused my left arm and hand to flex just enough to expose an inch or two of wrist skin, within easily dog-to-me flea jumping distance.
I wanted to blame Buddy, to tell him how disappointed I am that he would infest me with fleas.
But that wasn’t Buddy’s fault. The anti-flea medications had sat unused atop the dog crate for months because I wrongly assumed that frosty air would kill fleas nestled in a dog’s coat.
Though Buddy harbored the fleas, that was because I had not done my flea-suppression duty. Who thinks about fleas at this time of the year?
Fleas do think about fleas. Specifically, they think about finding warmer winter quarters than the fur coat of a lollygag dog who thoroughly enjoys spending time outdoors even in weather so raw that, bundled in three layers, I shiver.
My bare wrist and the warm, dark opening to the sleeve of my coat, provide a flea-freeway passageway to winter warmth.
Just as mice seek entry through the crevices in our old house’s barn stone foundation, fleas spring from Buddy as a desperate refuge against snow, ice and wind.
After I remedicated Buddy, I turned my attention to the cats. Our cats are mostly inside the barn in these months. Another cliché has it that cats cannot be taught to come on command. Maybe so, but they can be taught to come up to the house for food when I blow on, of all things, a duck call. Whistles are reserved for the dogs, who can pick up the tones even when roaming a quarter-mile away in our field. The only thing I had at hand when to train the cats to eat both at the house and in the barn was a duck call.
So I ka-quack for the cats, then apply the medicine while they eat. Works for me and for them.
Buddy ambles behind me while I put the cat food into a metal bowl. Its base is screwed into a hunk of what had been barn siding that is propped about five feet above the ground. It leans grotesquely, made even grayer by my perverse refusal to paint it. But it keeps the cats’ food out of reach of dogs, our own and those accompanying visiting children and grandchildren.
Then, right outside the garage’s back door, Buddy turns toward me and lowers his head, anticipating his brushing.
Last week, I watched as I brushed.
The fleas leaped and jumped. They bounded. And, of course, they bit, or tried to until, alerted, I de-fleaed both Buddy and me.
The bites will take time to go away.
So my “flea-bitten hound” has turned me into a “flea-bitten geezer” as we both shuffle through a walk around our field.
As I reach for another bit of biscuit, Buddy sits, lifts a rear paw, and scratches. I toss the biscuit, and then reach my right hand beneath my coat’s left sleeve, doing my own itch-easing.
Flea-bitten we are, the hound and the geezer.
q q q