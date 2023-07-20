Back nearly 10 years ago when we checked out the house we live in now, Tim was just a tiny little guy who ran everywhere he went. Of the houses we saw, this one had the best backyard and a patch of woods right on the other side of the creek.
It’s not a lot, but it’s pretty. Idyllic. Tim has found ways of making the yard and the woods into a million different places. He plays, letting his imagination fill in scenes from “Minecraft,” “Star Wars,” “Doctor Who” –whatever he’s into at the moment.
That reminds me of the woods behind my parents’ house. Like this patch, those woods weren’t ours, but we weren’t barred from entering them either. No posted signs or purple stripes encircled us. Wandering through the close forest allowed me to play whatever I imagined. Sometimes, I had a phaser or a lightsaber. Other times, I had a stick. It didn’t matter. A good stick can make a good sword, slaying any dragon or Sith Lord.
I spend a lot of time on my back porch now, reading or writing. I love the sound of the creek or the wind in the trees. Every now and then, I hear Tim blasting his way through imaginary enemies. It reminds me of the “Gen X Memes” that I’m seeing more of now. You’ve seen them, too. These are the ones of kids playing on playgrounds on top and kids playing video games on the bottom with phrases like “I’m so glad I grew up playing like this instead of like this” or “This generation grew up not playing outside.”
I’m a Xennial, so I get to pick and choose what parts of Generation X and Millennial apply to me, so I’m trying to battle that judgmental attitude that permeates Generation X memes. For one thing, aren’t we the ones raising the next generation? Any complaint about how they’re growing up should not be a condemnation on “kids these days” and more of a condemnation of the generation doing the raising. It’s like what they call a “self-own.”
Take the meme that says this generation doesn’t know how to mail a letter, write in cursive, and drive a stick-shift. Boom! Kids these days are so stupid. But who was responsible for teaching them? Plus, cursive and stick-shifts are becoming obsolete. It’s like priding yourself on using a rotary-dial phone. Way to go, old person, your skillset is obsolete in the new world. It’s like declaring that you’re as useless as technology that belongs in a museum.
Again, a self-own.
I feel the desire, though, to make myself feel superior to the generation just ahead of Tim’s. I’ve joked about in this column in the past. I grew up with people lamenting how awful my generation was. Every generation hits a point when they feel like they have to mock the next one, and I know why that happens now.
We’re getting old.
I heard a podcaster lament that the famous people that he used to point to as “old people” are all dying. Nostalgia movies now appeal to Generation X and Millennials like they used to appeal to Boomers. Time keeps marching on. The music I like is now called “Dad Music.” They’re releasing documentaries talking about the making of classic movies that I remember seeing in theaters. “Star Trek: The Next Generation” ended its television run nearly 30 years ago. Joy and I have been married for almost 20 years.
Then, Tim was doing a workbook and showed me a picture of a cell phone, saying “What’s that thing?”
I remember having that exact cell phone!
“It’s a cell phone,” I said. “See the numbers there? Those are so you can dial who you want to call.”
“And text?”
“Well, that model didn’t have texting.”
“What could it do, then?”
“Um…call people,” I said.
And his face told me everything: a mobile phone that could only call people! It was a preposterous idea.
I need to find more up-to-date workbooks for Tim’s summer studying.
Each generation has something that makes it special and unique. Each generation has its own difficulties. I don’t know that I like what I’m seeing – as entertainment becomes more and more segregated and we have less of a common cultural touchstone – but I bet my parents felt the same way back during the greatest time period in history: the 1990s.
However, watching Tim run through the woods armed with a sonic screwdriver and a stick, I realize that all generations can have something in common. It’s up to the parents to make sure we focus on those experiences while not isolating our children from their own generation to make them like oddball space aliens when they meet up with people their own age.
The woods, the playground, the park can all still be magical if we make sure they get out there and experience them. And when I play Lego video games with Tim on the PlayStation, that can also be as magical and connecting as when we play board games like Settlers of Catan.
Tim doesn’t need to know how to use a rotary dial phone, but there are some skills that are necessary, such as learning a little cursive so he can sign his name, or understanding the art of addressing an envelope, or dancing the macarena. And I made playing outside a priority.
Those of us who grew up with something so lovely, dark, and deep as the woods just one step beyond the bright orderliness of the lawn know how magical they can be.
You just need to find the right stick.
q q q