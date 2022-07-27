A couple of years ago, I created an email address to go along with this column. I decided that it might be nice to connect with the readers and see what they have to say about my writing.
It’s been an interesting experiment. At first, the inbox was full. A couple of years ago, I was far more political in my writing, and therefore, I got flooded with emails taking exception with what I had written. Usually politely. Sometimes, not so much.
Okay, very not so much.
But still, I found the exercise to be a useful one. It made me double and triple check my facts so I had sources to respond with. It made me rethink some examples I would give because I didn’t want to shut my readers off, just to challenge them. And then, over time, I realized that I was spending too much time writing and defending columns. I shifted to an occasionally political model, which makes me a whole lot less anxious. For the most part, I try to write about life and how often I screw up. That meant that the floods of emails in my inbox slowed, dwindled, and stopped.
The other week, someone told me that they emailed me, and I didn’t see it. I checked the old spam folder. I rarely check this. It’s usually spam, after all, but lo and behold: there was this person’s email! I moved it out of spam to respond, and then I fell down the rabbit hole of reading my spam email subject lines.
Hundreds of them.
The amazing thing about spam is how much of it is obviously spam. I mean, who clicks and responds to a subject that sounds like a clumsy 1930s movie pick-up line? Yes, there were requests to meet up, requests to send money, requests to give money, and requests to improve my business’ SEO.
(That’s Search Engine Optimization, which, to oversimplify, is the way Google finds your website.)
Then a trend emerged. A disturbing trend, which made me suddenly imagine the life of someone who, probably, doesn’t exist.
They all started reaching out for some guy named Bryan.
Bryan showed up in the subject line or the sample text of every third or fourth email. And it seems Bryan has a lot going on. He apparently met some woman last summer, and she wants to reconnect. He could have a better job if he just tried this new job recruiting service. He might be missing out of a huge investment opportunity. Amazon is concerned about a purchase on his account. His Visa-Mastercard can offer a better rate. They have been trying to reach him about his car’s extended warranty.
But, then, things turned ominous.
“Bryan, we need to discuss my offer.”
“I haven’t heard from you, Bryan. You don’t have much time left.”
“You really need to accept my offer, Bryan.”
“Time is running out, Bryan.”
Whatever Bryan got himself into, he has limited time to take care of it. I assume whomever this spammer is, they gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse, but he seems to be refusing it. What might happen to Bryan, should he not accept that offer? How much time does Bryan have left?
Google has been so good at spam filtering that most of us never even bother to plumb the depths of our spam folder unless we absolutely have to. Amongst the ads for SEO optimization and various pharmaceutical interventions, what evils lurk in the spam folder?
For me, it was a lot of wasted time.
But I also got to imagine the life of Bryan (not the movie), someone who was living in a Robert Ludlum thriller and running out of time. Then I got to come back to my everyday life and click to my empty inbox. I think when things work well, like our spam filters, we take them for granted. There are so many processes running behind the scenes, so many experts acting expertly, so many safeguard and machines working smoothly that we forget how, just a few centuries ago, we had regular outbreaks of cholera because we still hadn’t figured out as a species not to empty our bowels where we drink. We only notice the tires on our cars when they spring a leak. We only worry about the hot water heater when the water isn’t getting hot. We only go to the doctor when we’re sick.
Today, I found myself thankful for a 99% accurate spam filter and an empty inbox.
And I’m very concerned for Bryan. I hope he avoids that ticking clock, meets up with that woman from last summer, and rides off into the sunset in a car with a fresh extended warranty.
Good luck, Bryan! We’re all counting on you.
