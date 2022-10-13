If you’re anything like me, you are probably inundated by requests for donations from this candidate or that organization. Before you open up your wallets, I want to suggest something to you.
Give at home first.
It’s Fire Prevention Week. My local fire department is out in the community, educating us and our children about fire prevention and safety. You know what else they’re doing? Fighting fires, assisting with car accidents, directing traffic for parades and trick-or-treating, supporting EMS, and a million other things. When they’re doing that, they have to raise money to continue to provide those services. In Brockway, that fundraising is also connected to buying a new fire truck. Our firefighters have to look to the future, and a new ladder truck is what the future of Brockway needs.
Lately, I’ve taken to ignoring those calls for donations from anyone who isn’t in my zip code or related to a specific cause I’m passionate about.
The fire department, that should be everyone’s cause. Especially this week. Here in PA, we are protected by volunteer fire departments, and we probably don’t give our firefighters enough credit for everything they do.
As part of Fire Prevention Week, the fire department encourages us to think about our fire safety plans and check our homes to make sure they are as fire safe as we can make them. But nowhere is 100% safe. When the fire whistles go off, the rest of us hear them but don’t have to do anything about it. We know the fire department will be out there doing what they do best.
For free, no less.
I try to include the fire department report in all my borough council stories because I am genuinely thankful for what they do for the community every day. The fund drive is coming, and I will be sending money their way. It’s pretty much the least I can do.
Every donation is desperately needed. All the thought and planning that goes into figuring out what is needed for daily operations and anticipated disasters down the road is also being used to figure out just how long existing equipment can last. Fortunately, if there’s one thing that seems consistent in the fire chiefs I’ve known, it’s that they’re resourceful. And they’re part of a wider community of fire departments that share what they have.
So, while we’re checking smoke alarm batteries (which you absolutely should do this week!), thinking out a fire emergency plan for your family, and checking to make sure your outlets aren’t overloaded, take a moment to think about the people in your fire hall. If you’re able, if you have the time and are good in a crisis, join them. If you can’t, find out how you can donate.
Even if it’s a just little, all of us together can make that amount bigger. And our fire departments can make a little money do a lot of things.
So, before you give to that multimillionaire political candidate or join the Jelly of the Month Club, consider giving to your fire department first. Jelly won’t help you when the unthinkable happens, but the fire department will.
q q q
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.