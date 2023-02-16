Remember how the illegals were taking all our jobs?
Turns out, they weren’t. We missed who was really taking our jobs. We were so focused on our own fears of “The Other” that we completely missed the real culprit. And the people who fanned our xenophobia, the ones who continue to freak us out with lies like “White Replacement Theory” and such, they knew who really took our jobs. But now they’re sounding the alarm.
Why?
Because now that sneaky invader, automation, is coming for their jobs.
Take this stat: research says that automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030. There are current theories that automation will be able to take over more than 50% of existing jobs in the near future. How near? 2025.
Right now, despite no one wanting to work anymore, the US has better employment rates than before the pandemic. Unemployment is really low, and that number keeps stalling the recession our politicians and super rich want and are trying to create. It will come, don’t worry. The last time this type of thing happened right after a pandemic, we called it “The Great Depression.” Automation fueled a lot of the job losses then, too. But this automation is different.
This automation gives the appearance of thinking.
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and other tech companies suddenly cut their workforces (but not their CEO salaries) when ChatGPT proved itself terrifyingly useful. For example, CBS reported that companies are now training programs like ChatGPT to do basic computer code, eliminating the need for entry-level coders. Once it learns the basic computer code, it will learn advanced computer code, too. So don’t bank on coding in your kid’s future. Basic legal functions are now being targeted by AI companies. Your kid can become a lawyer for now, but not a paralegal. ChatGPT recently passed a law school exam, according to CBS, and it can do basic contracts and wills right now. Even media planning will be run by an AI. At the end of the show “She-Hulk,” they joked that the man who runs the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige, was actually a robot and not a real person at all. In the future, that might not be a joke.
And then I noticed that some media companies are turning writing over to ChatGPT and its ilk. You enjoy those listicles (articles that are basically lists like “10 Actors You Didn’t Know Are Left Handed”) on CNET and Buzzfeed? One day, those will be all generated by an AI. Some of them already are. Basic press releases and news stories – yes, NEWS STORIES! – will be in the AI domain soon, if they aren’t already. We probably won’t notice when it happens.
What about art? Art, that fundamentally human thing that we do and nothing else can. Art, that ultimate expression of the human condition that no AI, no matter how sophisticated, can duplicate. Well, we’ve been devaluing art and creative expression lately anyway, so why not let AI take a crack at it?
Oh, it is, and many of the comic book artists I follow are livid. Turns out, the programmers used a combination of classic art and comic art to train the things. Some of the best comic artists have AI mimics out there. Chances are you’ve used it to generate art on your phone. At the moment, we can kind of tell when art is AI’s. But that won’t last forever.
A quick google told me that everything I do for the Courier, including this column, can be AI generated within the next 10 years. Once that happens, it’s only a matter of time before education – which we as Americans have scoffed at, hated, politicized, neutered with standardized tests, and defunded for decades – will be run by chatbots. You don’t need me to explain what the green light in “The Great Gatsby” means. A chatbot can do that cheaper, will never catch the million colds kids bring with them, and will never push free-thinking beyond its pre-programmed parameters.
I’ll adapt until I can’t. I’m sure many of you will, too. But that 2030 year has me worried. Tim graduates in 2031. What’s he going to do for money? We live in America, so helping our poor is not our thing – we’re even arguing that taking care of our elderly is too expensive! – and helping those displaced by a changing economy only happens when we give golden parachutes and tax havens to billionaires, so what will he, and all our children and grandchildren for that matter, do to buy food?
I try not to be an alarmist, but our society has not adapted well to the digital revolution. We haven’t adapted to rising food costs, changing weather patterns, and decreasing water availability. The people we have elected to make decisions for us have taken their hands off the wheel, and the innovators who were supposed to fix the world’s problems have only created new ones. So based on recent history, we can only expect them to make things worse, and we’ll still support them and re-elect them like we always do, until the bots tell us who we voted for. Not for the first time, I wonder if I didn’t give Tim the gift of life, but I instead condemned him to live.
I don’t have a solution. The first thing that came to mind was from the book “Dune” where they declared war on all “thinking machines” and destroyed anything more advanced than a Pac Man arcade game, but the brutal feudalistic world that resulted from that is too dystopian for me. We can’t uninvent something and outlawing it would only make matters worse, making the thing more attractive as we’ve discovered with every other prohibition we’ve tried. I have no idea if things will be as bad as they predict or if we’ll magically find an equilibrium. I’m just not that optimistic.
Right now, this paper and this column are written by real flesh-and-blood human beings.
I’m sure ChatGPT will let you know if that’s the case in 2030.
q q q