When I went to Baltimore Comic-Con last year, Tim expressed a desire to see what comic-cons were like. Because I feel that sharing experiences with my kid are important, I looked for a con that I thought Tim would enjoy and be small enough for him not to be overwhelmed. I settled on 3 Rivers Comicon (3RC).
3RC is a great con. It’s not too far away. It attracts Pittsburgh-based artists and some great 90s artists (and you know how I love the 90s!). It has a lot of great vendors selling toys old and new. And the layout is conducive to shepherding a wide-eyed 9-year-old through the crowd. Plus, with only four artists that I was really interested in meeting, Tim wouldn’t have to experience the main thing I do in Baltimore: wait in line.
The drive down was fun. I love the time I get to spend alone with Tim, and this allowed us to listen to music and talk, mostly about Minecraft, but we did get some deeper discussions in there over our McMuffins. The con was in a convention center with convenient parking, and we were inside almost as soon as the doors opened, and I nervously took Tim inside, wondering how he’d handle the experience. I knew we were okay when Tim ran up to an Iron Man on display and begged me to take a picture.
The first artist we approached was Rick Leonardi. You don’t know him, but if you google “Spider-Man 2099,” you’ll see his art. He co-created the character. This past year was the first that I really started investing in con sketches, where you have the artist create something unique for you. Leonardi’s were reasonably priced, and I would have loved to have him do a Spider-Man 2099 sketch for me, but I knew I wouldn’t be there long enough. I expressed my disappointment at not being able to get a sketch when Tim said to Leonardi, “This is my first comic-con!”
“Oh, really?” Leonardi asked. “What do you think?”
“It’s so cool!”
“Who’s your favorite superhero?” Leonardi asked.
“Iron Man,” Tim replied.
Leonardi reached down and grabbed a small piece of paper. He quickly sketched an Iron Man head on it. Tim watched each pencil stroke, each ink selection, and each swipe of the instrument as Leonardi made an Iron Man appear out of nothing. Leonardi handed the image to Tim and agreed to pose for a picture. As we walked away, Tim squealed, “I watched a professional artist create a picture just for me!”
I had to fight back my grumble that he got an original Rick Leonardi before I did.
I went to college with the con promoter, so he and I talked a bit about the show and comics. We ran into a couple of friends of mine – one of whom was selling art there (Aaron DeWyer, look him up). That made the con feel even closer to home – Daddy knew these guys! We saw a remote controlled R2 unit from Star Wars, and Tim got his picture taken in a Star Trek captain’s chair. He left with a bag-full of Legos and an R2-D2 stuffy. He made out better at this con than I did!
He excitedly talked about the con the whole way home. For me, I was thankful that 3RC existed. We stayed just long enough that he wanted more, but not so long that he started to get bored. His first con was a great memory, and I get to give myself “Cool Dad Points.” When he correctly identified the R2 unit as an “astromech droid,” I looked at the person driving the remote-controlled unit and said, “I’m raising him right.”
Of course, that sense of general dadliness was shattered when Tim said he thought Kylo Ren was cooler than Darth Maul. Can’t win them all, I guess.
Tim told me that he now has an idea of what I do when I go away every October to Baltimore. I don’t know if that means he’ll be going to cons in the future or if he’s just content being able to picture what I’m doing when I’m away. He’s hit an age when he wants more independence from us, but he also wants that reassurance that we’re right there when he needs us. It hadn’t occurred to me that he might feel a little nervousness because the concept of a con wasn’t something he understood. He knows what I do when I go to work every day – “teacher” is a concept he’s very familiar with, plus, he sees my classroom at the end of every day. Hanging out with my friends is something he can image. A con was something unique. I spend days preparing, gathering books, and mapping the con floor to maximize my signature and art opportunities. He comes in my office, listens to the music I’m playing, and he watches me prepare, but then I go off to a place he can’t imagine to do something he doesn’t understand.
Until 3RC, that is. He even helped me get out the books I wanted signed.
I’ve found that I can buy Tim tons of stuff, but what he cherishes most is the shared experiences. This one was just for us, and now he understands a part of my life that was unknown to him before.
And he has some original art to prove it.
q q q