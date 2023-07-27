We’re approaching 10 years in this house, doubling the amount of time we used to live in one place. That means that we’re now starting to amass stuff.
I wish I could give you a better definition, but what life inevitably builds up is, well, just stuff.
A couple of years ago, I cleaned out the shed behind the house, throwing out boxes that I kept around in case we had to move. Anyone who has had a difficult time finding or keeping jobs knows what it’s like to move from place to place to chase employment. I kept getting downsized, and then the school where I worked closed, prompting my move here. It was hard to believe that I’d last beyond the five-year mark in one place, let alone get to 10.
I got rid of the boxes – sturdy ones useful for moving. Then, I cleaned out the garage, finding where I shoved little things that I carried from house to house without really analyzing. Then, it was time to crawl up into the attic.
That’s what Joy and I did this weekend. We opened the attic trapdoor in the ceiling, unfolded the creaky ladder, and climbed up. As a larger fellow, every time the springs clanged or popped, I braced myself for the ladder to break under my weight, but it held. I pulled the string for the naked bulb right at the opening and looked at the daunting task of the attic.
Stuff. Stuff everywhere.
It looked insurmountable. Everywhere I looked, old furniture, boxes, and totes hunkered in the shadows. The suffocating heat nearly triggered an asthma attack. I remembered moving in, dragging boxes up there and forgetting about them. The previous owners had some remnants of cabinetry and decorative woodwork stored there, along with metal poles for the old drapes that must have covered our windows before we moved in. My stuff mixed in with their stuff, and when Tim grew out of a rocking chair or a headboard, we stashed them up there, too.
The boxes came down, and I found that I had stored old paperbacks I had purchased during a used book sale in Lancaster over a decade ago, and I had never read them. Off they went. I found some books that I would like to read, so they ended up in my office. Then, I found old textbooks for college or even a class I taught at my old charter school. Those are heading to the curb. The rocking chair, headboard, and all the decorative woodwork came down. Then the totes.
When we spread it out, I realized it wasn’t as bad as I thought. I had just packed it badly. I just shoved stuff up there, not moving too far into the attic, giving the impression that it was packed to the gills. As we unloaded the old blinds and wood, rearranged the headboard and chair, and I got rid of some books that I’ll never read anyway, the space above our heads opened up.
The totes were the hardest. I found those Sandra Boynton books we read to Tim over and over when he was a baby – some still with gnaw marks. We found lots of onesies and tiny little T-shirts. When he grew out of certain stuffed animals, they ended up there, too, an ignoble rest for someone who kept my little guy company. Joy and I pulled them out, repeating the names he had called them. Names he doesn’t even remember.
Some of those stuffed animals were packed up to give away. The rest, the ones Joy and I couldn’t get rid of, went back into the tote and back into the attic. But with a plan now, I found that they were easy enough to place just a little ways from the opening. There’s so much space up there now.
I’ll be making a trip to the dump, though. Some of the stuff I found up there stayed because I or the person who lived here before me thought they might be useful. But if I haven’t used them in 10 years, are they? Heavy boxes of old books might be a bit of an annoyance for our garbage people on the street, though they could give our bear something to read while he digests the garbage he dined on.
There’s still so much stuff, but now there’s less, and it’s more organized.
q q q