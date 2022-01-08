I would imagine most people try to find some sort of work-life balance, not just when the calendar turns to a new year.
As my family and career responsibilities continue to expand, establishing such parameters becomes more and more important.
In September, my wife and I welcomed our first child. These last four months have flown by, watching our son grow seemingly by the day. Becoming a father is my greatest honor to date, and, in my opinion, the most important role a man can have.
I’ve put pressure on myself to live up to the example set by my parents, something I’m forever grateful for. I’m also fortunate to have a best friend in Lindsey, who glistens as a mother. Together, we’re managing limited sleep, changing diapers and starting daycare.
Most importantly, we’re learning and evolving to be the best parents we can be for our son.
That, in itself, is a full-time job, something I never understood before. I’ve certainly gained a whole new appreciation for the “stay-at-home” crowd which I previously envied.
And, while hopefully setting an example for Cooper is my top priority, this thing called work also pays for the bills and formula.
As the editor of a newspaper, there are no “set” hours. Each day is different, weekends are very much a part of the gig, and news is not on a schedule. Coordinating coverage, being available whenever needed and ultimately signing off on what goes out to the public comes with the territory. I knew what I was signing up for when I accepted the position, and take great pride in overseeing the product.
For the last year and a half, my No. 1 work responsibility has been The Courier Express, the daily partner paper of the Tri-County Weekend. Beginning with this edition, my role has been expanded to also oversee this publication, another layer that I do not take lightly.
The main reason I originally accepted the position in DuBois was because this company maintains a commitment to local content. Speaking from experience, that treasured philosophy is dwindling at countless locations across the country, with conglomerates slashing staff and worrying solely about “clicks.”
Our responsibility is to document what matters in your backyard, highlighting people, places, events and other aspects of the Tri-County Area. Although we also face constraints all too common in today’s world, we strive to present a product residents look forward to.
As editor of the Tri-County Weekend, my goal will be to revamp some concepts while dialing coverage closer to our core market. DuBois and nearby communities in Jefferson and Elk counties are our bread and butter, while surrounding areas offer complementary content of interest throughout the region.
We will also be evaluating the Lifestyles section of the publication, examining what we like and what we want to try. As you’ll see inside, we’ve already added an Outdoors page, which I’m very excited to spearhead. We’re going to take baby steps on a weekly basis, all intended to move things forward.
Ultimately, it’s about finding a balance of what we’ve been doing and where we want to go. That is now at the top of my work priorities for the new year.
As I’m writing this, I just had to pause to make a bottle for Cooper, again reminding me of the interconnectedness of my professional and personal life.
Each demands commitment, and as Lindsey will attest, finding the aforementioned balance can prove difficult. And, while I will always put my family first, the Tri-County Weekend has my utmost attention.
So, here’s to 2022 and the adventure of growing as an editor, husband and father.
q q q