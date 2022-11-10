Hooray, everyone! We did it! It’s over!
No, no, not democracy as we know it. That’s probably still in the future. I write this column in advance, you know. No, I mean we got past the ads.
The ads! Endless commercials, texts, calls, emails, pop-ups, billboards, and signs – they’re done. Some people will keep their flags flying forever since it’s their entire identity now, but the really intrusive stuff is over.
It’s as if Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck endlessly pull “Duck Season/Wabbit Season” signs out from behind every building, corner, and screen. Was there a new Marvel movie trailer you wanted to show your wife? Just sit through three political ads before you can see it. Want to watch the 76ers blow a game? Watch a half-dozen political ads during halftime alone.
It’s become so overwhelming that the issues don’t matter anymore. One of my friends said to me, “You want to know how someone can get my vote? All they have to do is leave me alone.”
I’ll remember that if I every get crazy enough to run for political office. And he has a point: it’s too much. It’s like the moment radio switches to Christmas music. At first, it’s no big deal. Then, it’s background noise. Finally, you’re so overwhelmed that you hear “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in your sleep. Your eye twitches whenever you hear a jingle bell. You weren’t sure when it was too much Christmas music, but you know it’s too much now.
I have been voting since 2000, and I wish I knew when political marketing got this over-the-top. I used to watch more broadcast TV, and I think it was more sedate in the past. I mean, it wasn’t less vitriolic. It never has been – our Founding Fathers were huge fans of a mean pamphlet that really conflagrated their opponent’s pantaloons. Lying about your opponent has always existed, too. But there’s something about the modern ubiquity that makes Election Season infinitely worse than ever before. A good chuck of our electorate doesn’t bother to vote, and I think I know why. I think they’re tired. I think they saw one too many pop-up ad or got one too many email and washed their hands of the whole thing.
And can you blame them?
Can we, for the sake of our democracy, fix this? I don’t think so. The genie is out of the bottle and won’t go back in. You can’t eliminate election ads entirely, trusting voters to do the research themselves or tune in for debates. Since we don’t do equal time in news anymore, you can’t trust your local or national news organizations to give you both sides of an opinion. Keep track of the columns you see here and the opinions you see on local news and see if both sides are represented equally. Then check across the country. Even those who are trying to be balanced are tipping in one direction, and the ones who say they’re “fair and balanced” are either being sarcastic or think their viewers are idiots.
The world is different than when I started voting 22 years ago, and I don’t think it was perfect then. I know it wasn’t perfect in the 1980s or the 1950s, so I can’t even look back to see if there’s a better way from the past. At some point, we took what has always been there, what was always lurking on our airwaves and neighbor’s lawns, and multiplied it by a bazillion.
Oh! I think I just answered my own question. When did this get so bad? When the internet became ubiquitous. That’s when everything –conspiracy theories, pseudo-science, Flat Earthers, anti-vaxxers, cat videos – multiplied by a bazillion. Everything from fad to fringe exploded, gained legitimacy simply by numbers of views. The internet was supposed to make us more connected and smarter, and it seems to have done the opposite. And you can’t uninvent the internet.
And you wouldn’t want to, either. What would we do without memes and cat videos?
No, there is no solution. There is only waiting it out. By the time this column runs, we will have done it. We will have outlasted the ads.
It’s pretty much all we can do.
So, well done, everyone, well done. We did it. We outlasted Election Season.
Until next time.
q q q