Most of us grin, and sometimes groan, at the prevalent jokes about married couples’ adjustments to retirement living. The stereotype is, “Behind every retired man is a wife who wishes he would go back to work.”
That cliché is outdated. For more than a generation, retirement has changed the lives of women as well as men. After our retirements, we experienced the wishes.
When we got married, we had both been working. My wife’s lessening of working outside our home was gradual. Maryellen ended a full-time job with the DuBois Area School District, and then made a part-time job of her favorite pastime, cooking healthy, mostly organic food. For a while, she ran a lunchtime program in cooperation with a sister’s yoga center. She also instituted a “dining club,” bringing once-weekly meals to clients who were or became friends in the bargain.
These days, she does not work for payment, though she still cooks up a storm, especially during the autumnal garden harvesting season.
My retirement was more traditional and abrupt. I ended a full-time newspaper job, and then just dabbled in freelance writing and editing, tapering those activities but continuing these weekly essays.
So we got to spend a lot more time at home, with each other.
That did not always work out well.
Our old farmhouse is small. Our personalities are large. Though my wife speaks more softly than I do, she is just as forceful a Type A personality.
Soon, I came to wonder why, when I was working, I drove fast and eagerly along the half-hour route from DuBois to our home outside Brookville, looking forward to seeing my wife.
And she noticed that the smiles with which she usually greeted me were turning into sighs.
It is a common enough occurrence. People who come together as working folks need to adjust, sometimes radically, once both see each other on a nearly 24/7 basis.
We tried several textbook remedies.
Some do work. We have always traveled well together, so we took trips. But dogs, cats, chickens, gardens, fruiting trees and shrubs and 27 acres tethers us to our homestead. Trips are of limited value in broadening our horizons.
Eventually, we hit on something that seems to work for both of us. I give her two hours a day at home by herself, and she gives me two hours a day at home by myself.
We don’t get fanatical about this. On average, we succeed about six days a week, and within 15 minutes of the two-hour time frames, give or take.
And guess what?
We like each other better!
This is not about love. Love endures.
What erode our companionship are teeny tiny frictions:
• Bumping into each other en route into or out of a bathroom. We have two bathrooms, but seem to zoom toward the same one at the same time with dismaying frequency and age-related urgency.
• Conflicting kitchen routines upon awakening. I obsess about emptying the dishwasher, making coffee, clearing dishes, cups or silverware left from the previous night. She bounces downstairs full of energy and bright ideas about something new to cook. She starts slinging pots and pans before I have finished putting away pans and pots.
• Not giving each other the silence each of us needs to think our own thoughts. She plans her day by going over it in silence. I rely on lists, so I chatter — on and on. She loses her train of thought.
But I need silence to arrange the sentences in these essays or other chores while seated at the computer. She bops in, all a-bubble, reminding me to pick up carrots whenever I go to town. I lose my train of thought.
Arrgh.
Make that “Double Aargh”!
To be blunt, this loving senior citizen couple annoys the bejabers out of each other if we rub elbows for hours on end.
I tell you this, Dear Readers, because it needed to be told to me: Needing and wanting daily time apart is no cause for shame or guilt, no sign of lack of love or commitment, no failure in spousal comity.
Once that penetrated my thick skull, all that remained was for us to figure out how to make apartness work within togetherness.
As usual, she figured much of that out for me. It was at her suggestions that I started to deliver Meals on Wheels one morning a week and volunteering at the Exciting! Wonderful! You Should Visit It! Watershed Bookstore, a used-book emporium on Main Street in Beautiful Downtown Brookville! (End of commercial message.)
Her time away from home came easily. She and female friends love to walk ... and walk, and talk, and talk and walk some more. This friend today, those friends tomorrow ... two hours go past effortlessly, and these hardy souls are seldom daunted by our area’s springtime gray dampness.
We have done some role reversal in retirement. Now, I am usually the one at home and she is usually the one returning as our days wind down. When I hear the garage door opening to admit her car, I smile.
When I leave to go about my two-hour sojourn, she smiles.
Hmm. Why IS that?
Never mind. It works for us!
