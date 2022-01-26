Okay, so I sat down to write this week’s column and I noticed the date, prompting me to realize that this column will be for the last full week of January.
As I’ve gotten older, I’ve noticed life’s tendency to speed up, to become episodic in the 1990s TV sense, where everything seems more or less the same, except for the occasional two-parter that slightly changes the narrative going forward, like how “Best of Both Worlds” acted as a minor tonal shift in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” but didn’t fundamentally change the show overall.
But January! I never even got around to making resolutions to ignore. I didn’t set some sort of goal to miss. I just did what I do, day in and day out, not noticing the calendar moving rapidly toward the last week of January until I decided to sit down today and write this column.
I have plans for this year, of course, but starting in March. Why March? It’ll be my 40th birthday, and I wanted to approach a new decade differently than I stumbled into the last one. But I haven’t started laying the groundwork for any of that yet because I didn’t realize how much of January I let slip by. Before we know it, it’ll be my least-favorite month of the year. And then it’ll be March.
I feel like the Christmas season lasted a good long time for me because I decided to do that Intentional Christmas thing: evaluating every Christmas activity and tradition and seeing how it impacted my season. That actually made the Christmas season move deliberately, allowing me to feel like I was experiencing Christmas more than I had in previous years. That focus on differences may have allowed me to avoid missing out on the moment. But when the Christmas tree went back into the cupboard under the stairs, time sped up.
I started reading a book on storytelling, and the author, Matthew Dicks suggested what he called “Homework for Life.” He created a spreadsheet with the date and a cell for one thing that made the day different than others. Over time, he said, that mental discipline causes time to slow down, and the one different thing per day allows you to avoid losing days. It’s a simple process, he said. All you have to do is create a two-column spreadsheet on your computer (or phone), and at the end of every day, open it and add something different.
Simple.
Ever tried it?
Putting it on my phone should make it easier. If I had to go to my office and turn on my computer, I would likely avoid it.
And yet, when I open my phone at night, I either waste time doomscrolling or read the book that told me to try the thing I’m not doing.
Sometimes, even the inspiration to do things is hard enough to come by. I think that’s why doomscrolling is so attractive. We find a news site or social media feed and scroll, seeing all the bad news in the world, and then we get lost in it every day. Then the days all blur together and if the world ends, we might not notice.
Clearly, there are some problems with my theory. Yet the days speed by, and here we are in the last week of January and, other than my obligations getting fulfilled, I feel like I’m not getting anywhere. And then I feed the existential dread by looking for comic books to buy. This is not a good financial plan, by the way, but my latest existential order should arrive this weekend and will fill in an Avengers gap I have, allowing me to finally read that storyline from beginning to end.
And then back to the day-to-day.
Hello, last week of January. I’m going to try to notice you. I might even try to discipline myself to do that Homework for Life while we’re together. I mean, I have to do something to slow life down or I’ll find myself suddenly approaching 41 with nothing new to show for the year I forget except another 10 pounds.
q q q