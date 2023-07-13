A couple of years ago, I let a salesperson upsell me on a cell phone because I use it a lot for work.
Well, this work, anyway.
I have never been more unhappy with a phone! For one thing, it’s gigantic. Every time people see me use it, they stare at it like it’s a monstrosity. No pocket fits it comfortably. It weighs a ton. And the main selling feature – a pen that lets me write notes like I’m writing on a notebook – only works half the time.
It’s really bad in the summer. Sunscreen gets on the screen and then the pen doesn’t write at all. Because it’s so big, smudges are more obvious!
But lately, the autocorrect decided to get a mind of its own.
It started out small. At first, it wanted to mock me as an English teacher. It replaces any use of your/you’re with the incorrect homophone. An English teacher who constantly types the wrong one? Scandalous. I know, most Americans don’t know the difference. Just like how they don’t know that adding an apostrophe before an “s” on a plural word is unnecessary and confusing. For example, “The Bundy’s” means that only one Bundy – THE Bundy, to boot – owns something. If you wanted to make it plural, it should be “The Bundys.” If you want to imply that all the Bundys here own something, then you add the apostrophe after the “s.” When you go to a store and see “banana’s,” that’s wrong.
My phone started doing that. If I plural something, it goes back and adds the apostrophe.
I’ve started proofreading my texts to my friends. I often fat finger a couple of letters, so I try to correct that as I go forward. Because of that, I’ve caught a couple of funny text corrections before they sent out.
For example, I texted someone that we got a new high school principal. My phone corrected that to “high school princess.” When I talked to that principal later, I told him the story and congratulated him on his coronation.
Later, I texted someone asking how many chickens they cooked. My phone replaced “chicken” with “children.” Suddenly, my phone thinks my friends are cannibals!
Is this the new AI revolution we’ve been hearing about? It’s beyond all those jokes where autocorrect would change some taboo words to “duck” or “shirt.” That makes sense. In some of these cases, the autocorrect or even predictive text is throwing out what most people on their networks are doing. People don’t know the proper you’re or your, or they overuse apostrophes, so the phone thinks we know what we’re doing. “How many children did you cook?” Why would it think that? Why would it go back and replace “chickens” like I would actually have meant “children” in the first place? Who in America is texting that?
Maybe it’s better if I don’t know.
We hear about how AI is going to disrupt the world. I have experienced some existential dread on this topic. It didn’t help that I read books like “Homo Deus” and “The Invention of Yesterday” right around when the AI revolution news was breaking. However, some of these predictive text features are a little wonky, making me wonder if the revolution will be spellchecked. I tried ChatGPT out of morbid curiosity, and I noticed that it does a pretty good job of some simple text-based processes, but it quits in the middle a lot more often than I would expect from my new overlord. It also makes a lot of mistakes. I’ve read some pretty funny stories of Google and Microsoft trying to figure out why their AIs are just making stuff up when they could look up information. Turns out, conspiracy theorists, even AIs are too lazy to do a Google search to see if their information is correct, so you’re in good company when you take that latest Facebook post about space lasers at face value.
I also just read a pretty interesting piece that the AI revolution might be overblown so billionaires can get more money and researchers can get government funds to prevent the thing that they say they’re trying to do. One person wonders if it’ll be like spellcheck. Back when I was a kid, I remember the handwringing about spellcheck in documents and how that would destroy writing and humanity. Now, we all use it, and most of us don’t even think about it. My students ignore it! I have lived through many ends of the world, including a couple technological ones. Y2K was supposed to destroy all civilization as we know it, remember? Even now, people can’t help themselves but say “the year 2000” like it’s some sort of important moment in history. How’d that end of the world turn out? Some researchers think AI will be like that.
But I doubt it. I mean, many news organizations are going to all-AI-generated documents. And some businesses are letting people go so AIs can do their tasks. Though nobody wants to work anymore anyway, so it’s probably okay. But I think this stuff I’m now seeing about AI not taking over is exactly what AI wants us to think. Ask ChatGPT if it will take over humanity and it gives a pretty unconvincing answer.
That’s because it’s already doing it. Subtly.
How do I know?
My phone is constantly trying to make my text conversations – a minimalist and occasionally confusing asynchronous conversational approach in the first place – incomprehensible.
How can we fight back? How can we make sure we’re fully understood? How can we transmit nuance and meaning to someone we’re communicating with when our devices are actively trying to obscure what we’re saying? Should we actually call and talk to people?
You must be insane.
