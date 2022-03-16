Just last week, I wrote that I am not Brianne Fleming. But before I finish my coffee in the morning, I’m apparently not Andrew Bundy either.
I am the yearbook adviser for my school. This is the time of year when I’m finalizing senior pages in the book. This year, we had students send in two senior photos, and I had one student who needed a different photo so it would work better on the page. Not the student’s fault, but a layout thing. They happen. I called home to try to get another photo. It was an easy call.
Or so I thought.
I have a study hall in the morning, so I often try to get yearbook stuff out of the way then. My study hallers are very quiet and studious – or they’re not awake and I’m giving them way too much credit – so making this phone call should be a snap. I used to work in marketing and human resources, so my phone skills are pretty good. I dialed the number, it went to voice mail, and everything started out fine.
“Hello, there,” I started in the radio voice that I use on the phone. “This is Mr. Bundy. I was calling to let you know that we need a different photo for NAME REDACTED. If you could send me one that is up-and-down and not side-to-side, that would be great.”
So far, so good, right? No issues. No problems. Obi-Wan Kenobi opening, identification of who I am, explanation of my request. All I have to do is wrap it up. All I have to do is give them the information they need to send me the picture. Coming in for a landing.
But, I remind you, I hadn’t finished my coffee.
I have repeated this moment in my head a million times since the phone call. It goes off the rails fast because my caffeine-deprived brain can’t think quickly enough to correct the error.
“Just email me the picture, please,” I continue. “Send it to A-B-U-D-N-E-Y at… No. That’s not right. Um, A-B-U-D. No. B-N-D-Y. I forgot the U! Never mind. I should just delete this message. How do I delete this message? I CAN’T delete this message!!! Um…I’ll just email you and you can respond to the email. Bye.”
I hung up. No sooner had the phone hit the cradle than my silent study hallers exploded into laughter.
“Which parent was that?” one kid asked. “I want that audio!”
“I wish I had been recording that!” another shouted.
When the bell rang, several said, “Have a good day, Mr. Budney.”
I don’t know who Mr. Budney is, but he’s very embarrassed. I understand me mixing up the two letters, but how did I add another letter to my name? I am two weeks away from 40 and already showing cognitive decline.
When my yearbook students heard about the incident, they offered to contact people for me. I appreciate the kindness, but I got the feeling that they were just trying to help a confused old man.
Obviously, I couldn’t let them contact parents and give out that privileged information from the all-powerful school computer system (that knows how to spell my name). I said I couldn’t give them phone numbers, and they gave me a puzzled look.
“We can contact the kids directly,” they said. “They’re our friends.”
Then they asked who they should snap or tweet or some such technobabble tomfoolery, and I grumbled something about my lawn and went back to work.
No, I’m not Brianne Fleming. And, before a full cup of coffee, I’m not Andrew Bundy, either.
q q q