I have a fund that I keep for comic-cons and comic books. It’s my frivolity fund, or mad money, and by budgeting how much I can put into it, I also budget how much I can buy.
Much of that money, by the way, comes from the work I do for this newspaper. My dabbling in journalism allows me to surround myself with colorful stories and small Star Trek starships. My day job doesn’t pay for my nerd stuff.
I’ve had this account ever since I moved back here, and it has never seen a problem. Online banking and credit cards have their own dangers that brick-and-mortar banks never had before the digital age. You don’t need a ski mask and a gun to rob an online bank account; all you need is access.
For the first time, someone got access to my account.
I was pondering adding Jim Lee to my Baltimore Comic-Con experience. I met him a couple of years ago, and he is one of the two artists who had a gigantic influence on my childhood. The other artist was supposed to appear at Baltimore, but he recently canceled, so I could now shift my money to seeing Jim Lee again. I jumped into my banking app to see if I had enough to do that. I already have the entry tickets for the con – part of budgeting is spacing out your purchases, after all. I had recently bought a few comics on eBay, and I was sure I had the money, but I like to be sure.
In the middle of my eBay purchases and the Kickstarter I backed, two $1 charges for Family Handbook appeared.
Family Handbook? That would be useful. Wouldn’t it be nice if families came with instructions? Having a disagreement with your siblings? Turn to page 47. Need parenting advice? Check page 1031. A Family Handbook would be worth supporting, should human behaviors be that easily defined and someone organized them into a handy reference guide.
The thing is, there is no Family Handbook. Nor did I order one.
I googled it. Immediately, I got hits for “Family Handbook scam” and “Family Handbook hack.” Turns out, many people connected to the online bank I use got charged by Family Handbook. They try a couple of small charges to see if the account is real and active. They’re also checking the security and if you will notice the charge. Ignore it for too long and BOOM! You lose more than $2 and don’t get a handbook.
All I had to do is dispute the change. However, the app’s chatbot isn’t designed to handle that, and they said that the wait times are unusually long.
Normally, this online bank has a wait time of a few minutes. The last time I called them, I was having ATM problems at a comic-con and they answered me right away. This time, I was informed that they have longer-than-normal wait times. I mean, how long could that be?
Try almost three hours!
With a headphone in one ear, I played Destiny 2 to rank up my character while I waited. I really couldn’t get into anything else in case they answered, and I didn’t want to stray too far from my banking information. I think that’s the longest I’ve played Destiny 2 in one sitting in ages. I’m not sure that’s a good sign for that game.
Of course, despite a bunch of people online with timestamps of only a few hours ago saying they all bank with this company, the company found other people to blame. The card also works with Mastercard, so it might be Mastercard’s breach. Or it might be PayPal. It could be Kickstarter, which I paid through PayPal, so it’s probably PayPal. But then, it might really be Mastercard. You never know.
I half-listened to the blame game, and then I told the customer service lady that don’t really care who’s responsible. I just want my money back and my account secured. That was easy enough. My card was deactivated and everything was reset. A few minutes ago, I checked the account again to prepare for this column, and I saw a $2 credit. I should get a new card in three to five business days.
Of course, I don’t remember everything that I use that card for! An organized person would have a list with all that information, but anyone who has read this column knows I’m not that organized. I have to go through everything and see which card is in the system and if I have to reset it. I can’t really do that until I have the new card and number in hand.
As technology progresses, we open up new vulnerabilities. Imagine what would happen to your life if someone stole your phone and was able to unlock it. I’m sure many readers have been victims of some sort of hack, and their stories might not have happy endings. A few years back, I did a couple of stories on scams targeting senior citizens, and I think it’s only gotten worse since then. I ended these stories with ways to protect yourself, but I never really took my own advice. I maybe check things once a month, and Joy is the one who primarily deals with our finances – anyone who has watched me try to calculate tip at a restaurant understands why – and she pretty much leaves that fund to me. Obviously, I will have to keep a closer eye on my frivolity fund, and I did a bunch of password and PIN changing. And, not for the first time, I wished that life itself had a handbook.
Maybe the folks at Family Handbook should get working on that.
