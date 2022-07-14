In 79 years, I never really made the acquaintance of marijuana. But I now have a state-issued card allowing me to buy marijuana for medical purposes — if I decide to do so.
Back when I was young and stupid, I did puff on proffered marijuana joints on two occasions. They did nothing for me that I could notice. I might not have noticed because, both times, I was drunk. (I told you that I was young and stupid!)
After that, I decided to stay away from weed and other illegal drugs. In my 20s, bourbon whiskey was my euphoria inducer of choice. Happily, at age 30, I quit the stupid booze habit of getting drunk. I do get a bit “relaxed” from time to time, but no longer swallow more than two drinks per evening.
Why turn to marijuana?
Ah, those sins and follies of my misspent youth. In addition to the aforementioned glug-glug stupidity, I loved sports. I played sports.
Mistake.
I was small, slow and skinny back then. Small, slow and skinny people playing sports with the big guys get hurt often. Broken bones heal (I had at least 13). But once we pass age 50, the arthritis spawned by fractures, sprains, twists and rips comes back as senior citizen aches and pains.
I have been managing those with over-the-counter analgesics and, for rare acute episodes, prescription drugs.
I don’t like doing that. Regular use of those substances can do bad things to one’s gut. I have other pain-inducers. In addition to the orthopedic fractures, I have encountered cancer, heart disease, emphysema and other ailments in recent years. Pain and discomfort accompany some of them.
So I began to think about trying marijuana. At low doses, it seems to be safer than the rotating regimen I have been using. I don’t know whether the marijuana actually eases the chronic pain or whether the weed user just doesn’t notice it as much. I do know that pain relief improves my quality of life.
But in Pennsylvania, one does not just say, “I’ll try marijuana” and do so right away.
For starters, it took $150 for a doctor visit to a specially designated doctor. Nice fellow. I told him about my aches and pains. He told me about his. Then he approved my application.
It took another $50 to apply online for a marijuana patient card.
So then was I all set?
Hah. Legally, yes. But in terms of marijuana knowledge, I am a noob.
There are at least a dozen varieties of marijuana available — and another near-dozen of delivery methods: Vapes, edibles, tinctures, ointments ... wow.
Two methods, rolling joints or inhaling through an e-cigarette, are so off limits to me that they scare me.
I will never inhale any smoke again, not if I can help it.
Up to 16 years ago, I was a tobacco addict. I smoked for 54 years, three packs a day for 30 of those years. I tried to quit oh, 1,000 times. Finally, I did quit — by making quitting the most important thing in my life for three months, eclipsing my wife, kids, job, dogs — everything else. My wife earned her angel wings during that time span. I got off the nicotine after I fought off a few relapses by reminding myself of all the desperately hard work that went into quitting tobacco.
Nope. No smoke for this guy.
I did get small amounts of two marijuana strains, in two different delivery methods. Cost: Another $90, total investment near $300 just to begin.
After 10 days, I can report that I have not gotten high, or goofy, or stupefied enough to sit on a couch all day.
On the other hand, I have not taken over-the-counter or prescription pain medications for a week now. I am sleeping more soundly, allowing for the ubiquitous middle of the night senior-itis trips to the bathroom.
Even if this marijuana thing works, I was told that after awhile, some people need to increase doses to get the same pain-easing effects. The alternative is to go without marijuana for a week or so about every month, in effect resetting tolerance levels to lower benchmarks.
I am nowhere near knowledgeable enough about the use of medical marijuana to offer advice, except that, as I suspected, the process costs money.
I have two noticeable side effects: aching shoulders and squinty eyes. Marijuana remains illegal on the federal level. On the state level, though I am legal to buy and possess marijuana, I could still get into a slew of legal trouble were I to have an accident with the weed in my car — and the residue will remain in my blood stream for a while, opening me up to “under the influence” charges whether I am or not.
So on the five-mile drive back home, I kept checking three rear-view mirrors: Driver side, middle, passenger side. And I kept my shoulders hunched so I would be a clearly serious driver, hands at 10 and 2 on the steering wheel, gaze on the road ... don’t bust me, Officer, please!
Now I need some weed to ease those aching shoulders.
