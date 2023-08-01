We started this summer with strep, so we missed out on the June movies.
I mean, completely missed! If it came out in June and I wanted to see it, I wasn’t able to see it.
At the time of this writing, it’s the last week of July, and I’ve somehow managed to correct that mistake. We’ve seen every June movie I wanted to see.
First, to see Across the Spider-Verse, Tim and I had to travel to Pittsburgh to find a theater still showing it. But travel we did, and we also got some comic shopping in. The Mills Theater is unlike any theater around us. It’s huge! And we had it to ourselves.
I was in a completely empty theater with Tim. Just the two of us. We took some time to try out different seats before settling in on ones we thought had the best view. It was great, and the two of us had a wonderful time.
But an empty theater is an interesting experience. Being alone in a space designed for over a hundred people is something we don’t often get to experience. I decided that I missed the communal experience of seeing a movie.
Boy, I was wrong.
Rise of the Beasts surprisingly showed up on streaming much earlier than I expected, so we watched that at home, and I wondered if my experience of the movie would have been different if I were in a theater with other like-minded folks, seeing Optimus Prime battle this generic not-Megatron. I wondered if people would have laughed where I laughed, gasped where I gasped, and rolled their eyes where I rolled my eyes.
That’s not to say I wasn’t entertained. It just wasn’t as good as Bumblebee.
It did, however, increase my longing for a theater.
This summer, we burned through every Indiana Jones movie, and Tim loved the character – declaring him better than Han Solo. The last one came out in June, and Tim asked if we could find a theater to see it. I know it didn’t do great at the box office, which seems to be a theme anymore. Honestly, I get it. Streaming has killed a lot of the allure of the movie theater. Oppenheimer was marketed with “See it on the biggest screen possible!” Indiana Jones, well, not so much. And with most theaters in the US badly in need of renovation and the cost of a ticket skyrocketing, you need to work hard to convince people to leave their nice TVs and couches.
I figured no theater still had Dial of Destiny, but I googled it. I saw that the theater in Clarion is still showing it, so down I-80 we went. We bought tickets, went in, and it was an empty theater.
Just Tim, Joy, me, and Indiana Jones. By the time the 30 minutes of commercials and previews finally ended, we were not alone.
An older couple came in and sat in the row behind us, but over, so they weren’t right behind us. No problem.
Some college-age kids came in and sat in the row in front of us. Kind of in front of that older couple, so not directly in front of us. I’ll live.
Some high-school-age kids came in and sat near those kids, and they were in front of us. Annoying, since they had a whole theater, but not an issue.
A middle-aged couple (probably my age, actually) came in and sat at the end of our row.
Okay, so I understand that humans are herding animals, but this is ridiculous. We had not chosen the best seats in the house. Since this theater is one I went to when I was a kid, I know what seats are the “sweet spot.” Those seats, like the theater itself or the bathrooms in the theater in DuBois, haven’t changed since I was 19. There was no need to sit near us.
Finally, a whole family – parents in their 20s or 30s, with kids ranging from Tim’s age to a literal baby – came in and they sat directly behind us.
I want you to visualize this. In front of me are four or so rows of floor seating without a single person in them. Behind me are three or so empty rows. I was sitting in the only three rows in the theater with people.
And I was there first.
The family proceeded to talk loudly and kick Joy’s chair. One of the children had that open-mouth child cough. As a parent, you know it when you hear it. The baby cried during the Last Voyage of the Demeter trailer. They ended up taking the kid out halfway through the movie.
Since these chairs don’t have footrests, I was leaning back in my chair. It doesn’t lean far, and the kids in front of me had their chairs back without issue.
The man behind me tapped my chair twice to tell me to sit up.
HE HAD EMPTY ROWS BEHIND HIM!
He chose to sit there! He chose to sit right behind me! I was there first!
We got up and went down to the last row of the floor seats. I ended up enjoying the movie so much better when it seemed like we were in an empty theater.
It’s going to take a very special movie to get me back to the theater.
