As much as it pains me to admit, there is a crack in my nerdy armor.
While I typically don’t much care for sports, I do like basketball. And no basketball is more basketball than NCAA March Madness. Since it’s on CBS, too, it gives us nerds a chance to merge sportiness with nerdiness.
Seriously, I saw several “Star Trek” commercials while watching basketball this weekend!
I am the guy, I cringe to admit, who took senior photos in a Starfleet uniform because so many people were taking their senior photos in their school sports uniforms or decked out in NFL or NHL gear. Everyone said it was weird for me to do that, but it wasn’t weird for them to wear Packers stuff like Brett Favre became a magical fairy who vomited merch into their living rooms. It never occurred to me that I could really like both things.
But everyone likes basketball during March, right?
In class, my students talked animatedly about their brackets. Penn State and Pitt making it to the dance was all the buzz, despite their eventual and inevitable downfalls. On the first day of the tournament, my after-school college class met and was supposed to work on a research paper. One boy sat staring at the screen, the cursor blinking but not moving.
“What’s wrong?” I asked.
“My bracket is already busted,” he replied. “I can’t think right now.”
He got his paper done, don’t worry, but that Basketball Brain is responsible for more than just delayed paper writing. So many news organizations will post stories that read “Businesses will lose $14.3 billion in productivity during the tournament.” It’s as if American workers, who already work more hours than other OECD countries, won’t make it up when the tournament is over.
(I googled all those things. I don’t know stuff like that off the top of my head, as my trivia team will find out this weekend. Sorry, guys.)
We’re serious about March Madness, even if we don’t care about basketball any other time of the year. Basketball season – NCAA and NBA – is the only time I care about sports. Which is probably why Tim decided to play basketball this year, putting me in that position of “sports dad” that I wrote a lot about.
It is a brief time, sure, but I’m glad it happens in March. February is the longest month for me, and lately we’re only having winter during February and March, so I need some sort of distraction. I think this is true of a lot of people. Here we are, in the doldrums between legitimate holidays – I’m looking at YOU, Valentine’s Day – and the NCAA gives us a couple of weeks filled with the anticipation of Christmas, the family discussions of Thanksgiving, and the cultural unity of July 4.
I do think the benefits of sports are overstated much of the time, but the safe gladiator games of our era do have their place. Nothing shows that more than when the NCAA Championship comes around. Sure, the NFL playoffs are fun, but they’re nothing like the heartbreak of a last-second Final Four loss or the exhilaration of a Cinderella Story. Baseball knows it’s boring, so it’s adding a clock to the game to speed things up. Soccer only matters in that strange place called “Not-America.” Hockey thrills us on the ice, but its thick uniforms and cold, icy environments only serve as a reminder of the chill outside. Even the NBA is only for its select few fans – few in this area, as I learned growing up, yet another thing marking me as the oddball in middle school. But NCAA, no, there’s a break from the cold, dead world outside.
And, yeah, my bracket didn’t do so well. Who would have thought Kansas would fall like that?
But by April 3, it’ll be over, the trophy will be lifted, and we’re suddenly out of March. Spring is coming. April leads to May and May leads to summer and warm weather. Soon, the sun will be warm on our faces, and it’ll be daylight long after we get home from work.
As the snowflakes fly outside my window and the wind howls, I look forward to that warmth.
Plus, I look forward to seeing what happens next in the few NCAA games I have left to watch this year.
q q q