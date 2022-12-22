I don’t even know where to begin with last week’s slate of NFL games. Among the 16 contests, 11 of those were one-score games and the most “lopsided” margin of victory was 12. And that came on the Monday Night Football game between the Packers and the Rams. But the two biggest takeaways from the weekend were that saw history being made and another blunder for the ages.
I’ll start first with the history. With Saturday having three games, the first of those were the struggling Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings.
Full disclaimer here — I didn’t actually see this Colts/Vikings game as I decided to hit the slopes and went snowboarding. So I missed out on watching the pure insanity that took place live. After taking a break in the lodge and with no TV having NFL Network, I loaded up my phone and saw the Colts were surprisingly beating the Vikings 33-0 at the half.
Imagine my shock hours later when I looked at my phone again and saw the Vikings won 39-36 in overtime. It was the largest comeback in the 102-year history of the NFL, surpassing the infamous Bills/Oilers playoff game on Jan. 3, 1993 that saw the Bills — with backup QB Frank Reich, who most recently was fired as head coach of the Colts — overcome a 35-3 deficit and win 41-38.
The Vikings scored 29 unanswered points, 22 of those in the fourth quarter, to tie things up and eventually they’d complete the comeback in OT with a field goal by Greg Joseph. Regrettably, I wish I would’ve saw this one and maybe I’ll catch it eventually in its entirety.
What I did see were the Sunday slate of games and as I watched Pittsburgh get to 6-8 against the Carolina Panthers, I saw the ending of the Raiders/Patriots contest.
Tied up at 24-24 and with the ball at their own 45, New England handed it off to Rhamondre Stevenson to essentially waive the white flag to send it into OT. Stevenson was able to break through for a decent run (23 yards if we’re going by the stats here) before he then decided to pitch the ball back for a “Stanford band” play.
Wideout Jakobi Meyers got the ball and then decided to launch one across the field and Raider Chandler Jones “picked” it off before trucking Patriot QB Mac Jones in some Jones-on-Jones crime and running 48 yards into the end zone for the walkoff 30-24 win for Las Vegas.
Just when you think you’ve seen it all, something like that happens. For all of these years, you’ve witnessed highly-disciplined Bill Belichick Patriot teams amid the New England dynasty. But now? My goodness. I can only imagine how Belichick reacted to that one.
I actually went 6-4 last week so I’m back to that magical .500 mark on the year at 70-70 with just a couple of weeks of fantasy football left. Here we go ...
Studs
Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers. Ok, so if you’re in the semifinals of your playoffs and you’re likely without Jalen Hurts this weekend, this year’s Mr. Irrelevant might be a serviceable pick. All he’s done is win since replacing Jimmy Garoppolo and with the amount of offensive weapons the Niners have, he could put up a good game against Washington on Christmas Eve.
Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders. Dotson got his first 100+ yard game as a pro on Sunday a highlight-reel grab and 105 yards on four receptions and a score. If you’re desperate for a WR or a FLEX spot, the former Nittany Lion is likely available in your league.
Chris Moore, WR, Houston Texans. With wideouts Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins banged up, Moore has had plenty of volume these past two weeks — 20 targets for 14 receptions and 166 yards. The volume alone would make him a dart throw FLEX option this week against Tennessee.
JK Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens. Since returning two weeks ago from injury, Dobbins has 28 carries for 245 yards and two TDs. That’s 8.75 yards a pop and you can’t possibly bench that, especially against a Falcons team where the Ravens expect to run the ball quite a bit.
Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders. Remember this guy? He’s been one of the top TEs in the last few years but had been out since Week 4. In last week’s return, he had three receptions for 48 yards and a score. I expect him to run wild on the Pittsburgh defense on Christmas Eve with the Steelers likely trying to shut down Davante Adams.
Duds
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas QB has thrown for nine TDs in his past four games, but also has thrown seven interceptions in that timeframe. They play an Eagles defense that’s been stingy to opposing QBs all season as I don’t think you’re winning your playoff matchup solely on the arm of Dak this week.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals. I’ve put D-Hop here for the second straight week because they’ll be facing a hungry Tampa Bay team, not to mention the entire WR corps gets a downgrade with Colt McCoy now at QB.
Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns. Since the return of Deshaun Watson at QB, Cooper has games of six, five and seven fantasy points. That won’t get the job done as they’re also facing off against a Saints defense that’s been decent against wideouts this season.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals. Winners of six straight, the Bengals square off against New England last week. Mixon is coming off of 23 yards on 11 carries to the Buccaneers and an even worse matchup on tap this week. If anything, I think Mixon will have to rely on his pass catching more than his running to be fantasy relevant.
Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers. Everett has been a top 10 TE option all season. But for the first time in what seems like the entire season, all of the Charger wideouts are now healthy in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Because of that, not to mention what RB Austin Ekeler does in the pass game, it puts Everett down the pecking order of options in the L.A. offense.
q q q
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer at the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com.