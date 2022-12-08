As we head into Week 14 of the NFL season, I can honestly say I didn’t think the Pittsburgh Steelers would be sitting here at 5-7 — not to mention winners of two straight.
I know, I know, winning against Indianapolis and Atlanta aren’t what you’d call “quality wins.” But a win is indeed a win these days and I had them being much, much worse at this point prior to the season starting.
It looks like for the first time in what feels like since America declared its independence that the Steelers have somewhat of a running attack. Najee Harris — who was written off by many to be the next Trent Richardson — actually looks decent with hitting the hole a bit better. That in turn should open things up for the pass game with Kenny Pickett, but the pass blocking is something that’s left to be desired.
I’ll also address the elephant in the room when it comes to the offense — Matt Canada. Here’s my thoughts. In a way, I get why they’ve been “dinking and dunking” for the last few years — the O-Line has been to blame there. But they’ve got to make a conscious effort to look downfield more, not to mention we always seem to fall in a pattern of running twice and throwing once on a set of down.
There’s nothing like running it up the middle on first and second down, thus giving Pittsburgh a 3rd-and-8 on an obvious passing down. I will say the run game being better has helped this immensely over the past couple of games, but still. I don’t think Canada is the right guy for the job here.
Defensively, there’s flashes here and there that seems like they’re getting better. Not to mention, TJ Watt being in is obviously HUGE when it comes to Pittsburgh’s success. But they could also improve there as as well as opposing RBs still seem to have success, as do QBs. It’s almost like a “bend but don’t break” defense, but it’s getting the job done of late.
While part of me also laments that the more they win, the worst draft pick they’ll have, it’s also kind of cool that Mike Tomlin’s streak of non-losing season is still alive 12 games in. So who knows, maybe they’ll be able to get to 9-8 after all.
It was back to the usual of missing the studs and hitting on the duds last week, as a 5-5 record now puts me at 61-59 on the year. On to this week’s picks ...
Studs
Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens. With Lamar Jackson likely to be out Sunday against the Steelers at the time that I write this, Huntley should indeed still be able to make plays against the Pittsburgh secondary with both his arm and his legs. He’ll be one of the better QB fliers of the week for those with a starting QB on the final bye week of the season.
George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. We’ll stay with the same Ravens/Steelers game as Pickens had just one catch for two yards last week and was then seen on the sidelines mouthing some non-PG verbiage to those around. Fellow wideout Diontae Johnson was limited on Wednesday with his hip, so I think Mike Tomlin and company might actually make it a point to feed him and get him back in the offense.
Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers. Palmer has stepped up quite nicely this season with various injuries to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, notching 57 receptions for 612 yards and three scores. Even if Williams returns this week, I think they’ll be cautious with him in his return, allowing Palmer to have a productive night against Miami in Sunday Night Football.
Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams. Apparently I had the wrong Rams running back last week as Sean McVay decided to go back to Akers as the lead rusher, as he got 60 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. Even with a no-so-hot yards per carry average, it should be enough to be productive against a Raiders team that gives up plenty of rushing yards this year.
Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos. The UCLA rookie had six receptions for 85 yards last week which, if you read last week’s column, you know about the current state of tight ends in fantasy football. Add to that Nathaniel Hackett stating on Wednesday that they’re using Dulcich in “a wide receiver role,” and you’ve got a potential TE for the week against the Chiefs.
Duds
Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns. Watson’s first NFL regular season action in 700 days ended with just five total fantasy points. There were plenty of you with QB troubles that likely stashed him for the playoffs. I just don’t think it gets much better this week against Cincinnati.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs. Since coming back from his concussion a few weeks ago, JuJu has just six receptions for 73 yards combined over the last two week. This week the Chiefs get the stingiest defense against WRs in Denver. Sorry JuJu, not this week.
Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills. I’m really not trying to pick on Davis here each and every week. But it’s a pretty bad matchup this week against a solid Jets secondary, not to mention he had just two receptions for 15 yards last week (although one of those was indeed a TD).
Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fournette returned after a couple of weeks out and notched 49 yards on 10 carries. Since then, fellow RB rookie Rachaad White has filled in admirable, especially in the pass game. It’s also a bad matchup against the 49ers this week.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys. Schultz has a great matchup this week against Houston. The problem, however, has been that the Cowboys have excelled at the run of late, rendering Schultz as a dart throw TE of late. His highest yardage total in the past three games is just 33 yards.
q q q
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer at the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com.