Last week’s Baltimore/Miami game was full of pure insanity, particularly from its starting QBs of Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. Miami overcame a 21-point deficit to take the 42-38 win and in the fantasy world, Jackson had 41 points and Tua had 38. Odds are if you started them, you likely won.
We’ve come to expect big days from Jackson with the Ravens, but for Tagovailoa? This game I feel was his coming out party and I feel like the kid totally deserves it.
Back before an injury plagued junior season at Alabama, ‘ol Tua was regarded as the top NFL Draft prospect. I mean, I’m sure you all heard of the “Tank for Tua” movement that was setting up for the 2020 NFL Draft. There’s a reason why he was so highly regarded — the guy can play football.
But he fell to 5th overall in that draft as the second QB off the board (Joe Burrow to Cincinnati was first and Justin Herbert went right after Tua at six) and questions arose whether or not he could be “the guy” in Miami. That was evident as then-head coach Brian Flores explored the possibility of bringing in Deshaun Watson prior to his legal issues coming to light.
This year, however, marks the first season he’s had a head coach truly believe in him in first year HC Mike McDaniel. What you saw on Sunday was the fruits of the offseason labor — Tua making plays when he needed to en route to throwing for 469 yards and six TDs.
Will the lefty absolutely dominate the season? Probably not. But will he have games that will make you glad you drafted him? I really think so. They’ve got the weapons on offense in Miami to get things done. It’s just a matter of him realizing that potential that everyone had for the guy years ago at Alabama.
I was 5-5 with last week’s picks — and I was a half-point away from two of the picks (CeeDee Lamb and Najee Harris for duds) on going 7-3 to start the season. That’s better than most starts to the season, so I’ll take it and move on. On to this week’s picks ...
Studs
Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions. It’s a wild concept to see the Detroit Lions actually being a decent football team. Last week saw them go to 1-1 on the season with a 36-27 win over Washington where Goff threw for 256 yards and four TDs — 26 fantasy points in standard leagues. I think he’d be a good filler for those that had Trey Lance or Dak Prescott against a Vikings team that just got torched by the arm and legs of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts last week.
Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets. It took a whole two games for this year’s 10th overall pick of this year’s NFL Draft to break out. In this week’s improbable victory over the Browns, Wilson had eight catches on 14 targets for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He’s going to one of — if not the — most sought after WR free agent in your league (if you’re not in a very deep league, that is). Get on the bandwagon now and especially against the Bengals.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots. The Patriots’ No. 1 wideout picked up nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets against Pittsburgh last week. Although New England isn’t really a high-powered offense, they’ll play a Baltimore team this week that lost to Miami, 42-38, and has let up the most fantasy points to wideouts over the first two games.
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers. It feels like Wilson has been with the Niners for the last 30 years, but he’s the No. 1 RB there again after Elijah Mitchell went down in week 1. Last week saw him get 84 yards on 18 carries and 19 more yards on two receptions. It might not be a good matchup against the Broncos, but at least the volume is there.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams. He had one of the best fantasy playoff TE stretches in history in 2019 — racking up 522 yards on 43 receptions in the final five games of that season. But he’s been forgotten about after having subpar seasons since. But 2022 has started out well with 20 targets over the first two games as he’s hauled in 12 of those for 110 yards. It’s a great matchup for Higbee this week against a Cardinals team that’s allowed the most TE points over the two games thus far.
Duds
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ok folks, although I can understand those that say Brady is immortal or a robot, at some point, Father Time has to catch up to him, right? This season hasn’t at all started out well for Tampa Tom, notching 10 and nine points respectively. I’m not keen on starting him until he gets it together first.
DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers. Much like Brady and the Bucs, the Panther offense hasn’t excelled through two games, as he’s racked up just three catches for 43 yards in each game with new QB Baker Mayfield under center. Add in that they’re facing a stingy New Orleans defense this week and I don’t feel you’re going to win a league matchup based on Moore.
Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears. He was a trendy fantasy pick this year —and I seemingly fell for it. Because after two games, he’s racked up two receptions for 4 yards. That’s it. Four yards. In fact, last week his one reception was for -4 yards. So congrats to you for gaining more yards than he did. It’s a decent matchup against Houston, but if you’ve got better options, you might want to look at them until the Bears’ offense gets on the right track.
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars. Heading into this season, the former Clemson Tiger was supposed to be the lead back. That has obviously not taken place, as James Robinson continues to be the main guy there. Because of that, Etienne is more of a pass-catching back and that means he’s a bit more volatile when it comes to putting up decent fantasy numbers. He’s had just 13 carries in the first two games.
Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears. Remember how I said Mooney has just four more yards this season than you do? Well, you’re tied in receiving yards with Kmet through two games. Last time I checked, that is not good — especially for another trendy Bears pick heading into this season.
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer at the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com.