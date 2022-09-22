Last week’s Baltimore/Miami game was full of pure insanity, particularly from its starting QBs of Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. Miami overcame a 21-point deficit to take the 42-38 win and in the fantasy world, Jackson had 41 points and Tua had 38. Odds are if you started them, you likely won.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos