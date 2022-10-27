Last week’s Steelers/Dolphins game was something else. As a Steelers fan, I went from, “Oh, Miami might score 11 touchdowns tonight” in the first half to, “Oh, they might actually have a chance” in the second half.
But here we are and the Pittsburgh Steelers sit at 2-5 with an undefeated Philiadelphia Eagles team on tap this weekend.
I’ve seen plenty of folks on the good ol’ social media sites with some horrendous takes, particularly when it comes to Kenny Pickett. Let me remind those that haven’t been following along and those that are saying Pickett might not be the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger — the man has played in four games. That’s it. And he’s started three of those.
In those four games, Pickett has two touchdowns to seven interceptions, the last INT of which sealed the win for the Dolphins on Sunday night. Here’s what I, as a realist in my sports fandom and life in general, think about the situation — the whole 2022 season is a throw away year. I mean, how can you honestly think this team was an AFC North contender, let along a Super Bowl contender, heading into the year?
Just because a guy has a 2-7 TD-to-INT ratio through four games doesn’t mean he’s not potentially the guy. Let me also remind you that there was a guy that was drafted out of Tennessee with the No. 1 overall in 1998 by the Indianapolis Colts. That man’s name?
Peyton Manning.
What exactly did he do in his rookie campaign? Welp, Manning started all 16 games to a 3-13 record. He threw 26 touchdowns but also threw 28 interceptions. The last time I checked, his career turned out to be a pretty good one.
I’m not saying Pickett is going to be a first ballot Hall-of-Famer by any means, nor am I advocating him as the new franchise QB for the next 20 years. All I’m saying here is you can’t possibly make a decision on the guy in a four-game span, nor can you expect the Steelers to be good this year with a rookie QB and problems all over the team. It’s just not feasible.
They say that all good things must come to an end. That’s likely the case for Mike Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons as he’s on pace for his first in 16 years. I’m well prepared to sit through Pickett’s learning curve in 2022, potentially obtaining a high draft pick to help build the team up even more, and having Tomlin and company (but PLEASE without Matt Canada, please, please, please) back in 2023 ready to surprise people.
I had my worst week of the year last week with a 3-7 record. That’ll drop my record down to 31-29 — at least I’m still over .500 but hopefully this week will be better ...
Studs
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants. If you had Danny Dimes as a top 10 fantasy QB halfway through the fantasy season, congrats to you. Coming in at QB9, Jones racked up 28 fantasy points in last week’s win over Jacksonville. While he hasn’t wowed the league with his arm (six TDs and two INTs with 1,223 passing yards), he’s separated himself with his legs — 343 yards and three TDs. That ranks him third behind Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields for QBs and he’s a great streaming option this week against Seattle.
George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s quite clear that Pickens has become one of Pickett’s favorite targets now. I think Pickens can easily snag another TD this week against the Eagles and continue that throughout the season.
Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets. The Jets’ first round pick this season had a strong start but has cooled off since. However, with running back Breece Hall now out for the year, I think the Jets will be forced to throw it a bit more — hence more production from the Ohio State wideout.
Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets. With Hall now out for the year, New York also just traded for James Robinson to compliment Carter. But I think Carter still gets most of the carries this week against a New England Patriots team that just got run over in every way possible by the Chicago Bears last week.
Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s been a miserable go at it for tight ends in fantasy football in 2022. However, the last three games Engram has put up serviceable numbers, combining for 15 receptions for 176 yards. The Jags play a Denver team that’s in complete disarray this week, so the former Giant is likely one of the top streaming TE options of the week.
Duds
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers. It’s been seven weeks of the NFL season and the back-to-back MVP of the league has put up 16 or fewer fantasy points in each contest. That means he would’ve been a dud each week had I picked it. And for this week, they get the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Of course, I’ve now likely reverse-jinxed him and he’ll throw for 400 yards and five TDs in a shootout. But for this column, I’ll say he duds once again.
Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. As Pickens and Pat Freiermuth have emerged as Pickett’s favorite targets, so has the decline of Big Ben’s favorite wideout in Johnson —with just 38 receptions for 337 yards and zero TDs on the year. He’s still getting a good bit of targets but he hasn’t been able to do much with them.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys. Many drafted Lamb as their top wideout in fantasy this season, yet he’s not eclipsed the 100-yard mark in seven games while scoring under 10 points in his last three. I feel that trend continues against a Bears team that’s given up the fourth fewest points to WRs all season.
AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers. Much like his QB in Rodgers, Dillon has topped double-digit fantasy points just once — back in Week 1. With 301 yards on just 77 totes and a single TD, last week saw him get just four carries as they’ve focused more on Aaron Jones as the top RB rather than the two being 1A and 1B.
TJ Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions. Hockenson is TE6 on the season but that number is insanely skewed — of the 58.5 points he’s racked up, 35 of those were in a single game. So 23.5 points combined among the other five games isn’t going to cut it, not to mention the Lions have been abysmal of late and haven’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 2 against the Seahawks.
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer at the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com.