October is a special month for those in the Radkowski household. Not only is Anna turning 3, but October is dedicated to a better appreciation and celebration of people with Down Syndrome.
Since Anna’s birth she has had an amazing team of specialists through Early Intervention that have supported her development and growth. Anna is moving on to preschool and will have new therapists and a new teacher. She is ready and excited.
JoAnne Keller, Becky Piccolo, Julie Uberti, Cheryl McAlee, and Kim Schmader, thank you for the support you have given not only Anna, but the entire Radkowski family over the past three years. Anna wanted everyone to know about her team and how grateful she is that you have been a constant presence in her life.
To my dedicated therapists and teacher,
Because of you….
I can walk with more confidence.
I can feed myself.
I can play the piano.
I can drink from a cup.
I can climb the equipment at the playground.
I can sit and read a book with someone.
I can retell what happened in my own words.
I can draw on a chalkboard.
I can open doors.
I can stand up for myself.
Because of you….
I am stronger and more coordinated.
I can walk up and down stairs with little help.
I can use signs, gestures, and facial expressions to get my needs met.
I can go on walks with my family.
I can clean up and help carry things.
I can throw a ball.
I can slide.
I can play with friends.
I can dance.
Because of you…
I know how to be gentle and share.
I know how to be patient and to take my turn.
I can put more sounds together to create words.
I can help dress myself.
I can play my saxophone.
I can help fold laundry.
I can make a playground out of cushions.
I can run.
I can pick myself up when I fall.
Because of you…
I feel loved and accepted for who I am.
Thank you for believing in me, pushing me when I needed it, and giving me a solid foundation. Thank you for setting the bar high, seeing my abilities, and showing me that I can do anything.
I am forever grateful.
Love,
Anna Radkowski
St. Marys
(Written by Elena Radkowski)