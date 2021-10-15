I‘m responding to the recent egregious government overreach by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers. The DA confiscated legal skill games from taxpaying small businesses. What is very concerning is that he said he is “truly sympathetic” and his strong armed tactics did not include any fraternal groups. That is not true. Skill games were taken away from the Moose Lodge in Houtzdale.
A lot of my business is maintaining skill games in fraternal and veterans clubs. These are hard-working organizations that do a lot of good in communities across the county. I don’t understand why the DA would want to harm them by confiscating games that provide much-needed revenue for these organizations. In some cases during these hard economic times, skill games allowed them to keep their doors open.
A court case is pending in Commonwealth Court that will affirm that skill games are legal.
Why would the DA and law enforcement take this action now and not wait until that case is decided? Instead they are wasting valuable resources and Clearfield County taxpayers’ money on something that will financially harm small businesses and fraternal groups.
I hope the DA will do the right thing and give the Moose Lodge and businesses back their skill games. I also hope lawmakers will pass legislation that will regulate, enforce and increase taxes on skill games so that these wasted efforts will stop.
Todd McCool, DuBois
Editor's note: District Attorney Ryan Sayers has reiterated the investigation resulting in the recent confiscation of skill game machines in Clearfield County has not included any fraternal organizations.