When the Sandy Township Supervisors passed the motion to jointly conduct a consolidation study last year, I volunteered to be a member of the Consolidation Study Committee. As a Treasure Lake Property Owners Association (TLPOA) Board member and long time resident, I thought that having one community volunteer from the TL community on the committee would be important to ensure that the interests of TL were considered. The announced plan was for the Committee to meet regularly to discuss and advise in the writing of the Consolidation Study by the Pennsylvania Economic League [PEL], to ensure that there was private citizen input into the discussion and analysis being conducted, and to assist in the two planned public forums that were to be conducted when the report was finished.
I was interviewed by the report writers as the initial phase of report preparation. I was given the draft and final report prepared by the PEL. I submitted over 20 pages of written comments during the report preparation. I never received a response to any of my written analysis/commentary. There were no meetings of the Consolidation Study Committee, not even a zoom meeting. I had no opportunity to discuss my concerns and recommendations. The report was written by the PEL apparently in concert with guidance from the elected officials who contracted for the report; the same officials who were seemingly in favor of consolidation.
The final report is deficient in many respects. Of particular concern is the claim made for overall property tax decrease [the draft report indicated a tax increase for Sandy Township and decrease for DuBois, by the way] which is not substantiated by any detailed specific analysis in the report. Failure to conduct any give and take question discussion in the two public presentations made by the PEL prohibited any public DISCUSSION about the report. There are many flaws, including a failure to document the anticipated costs of 5 expected/required studies, to not project additional personnel payroll increases expects from contract negotiation, and to overlook the severe fiscal increases which could result from changes in the retirement and health insurance plans for the workers. The report failed to analyze these matters and merely stated there could be cost savings in regard to these issues.
The overall situation reminds me of the statement made by Nancy Pelosi in 2010 when she stated about Obamacare - "You have to pass the bill in order to find out what is in it." I ask residents of Sandy Township to vote no for the consolidation and to vote against any public official or candidate who promotes this unjustified proposal.
David Singer
Treasure Lake
