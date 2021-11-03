I am deeply concerned at the topic of books being removed from shelves that arose at the DuBois school board meeting on October 28.
Reading isn't only a skill to learn or a hobby to enjoy. Reading cultivates empathy. Studies have shown that those who read show an increase in emotional intelligence. In the diverse society in which we live, it is imperative that our students have access to a wide range of texts in our school libraries, including texts that we may not agree with provided that they have literary merit. By depriving students in our district access to a wide range of texts, the district is doing a disservice to our students.
The obvious rebuttal is that parents are welcome to fill their homes with whatever books they want; however, in a low-income area such as ours, that is not a feasible option for many families. Access to our public library is difficult for many students who do not live in the immediate area as well.
The book that was challenged is an award-winning young-adult novel. The list of frequently challenged books that was also brought up includes novels such as "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Of Mice and Men," both by Nobel Prize-winning authors. The solution when confronted with a book or topic you find objectionable is not to deprive other parents and students of their choices. The solution is simple: talk to your kids. Talk to them about your values and why you agree or disagree with the content.
"Fahrenheit-451" by Ray Bradbury – another frequently challenged book – takes place in a dystopian future where books are banned and burned as a way of the government controlling the thoughts of the public. I hope that this is not the direction we are going.
Sara Rhodes
DuBois