Dear City Fathers of DuBois,
First I would like to thank you for your service to our fair city. It is great to see the city flourishing, with its superior park and athletic facilities, hospital and schools. My concern is regarding our downtown area, with its many unique and charming shops, and many different eateries. Something puzzles me. Why are there parking meters, penalizing some areas, including the public library that was built with city taxes and grants? Is it for additional funds? Let's think about that. We now have many out of town visitors. They are shocked when they come back from casual shopping and dining to find a parking ticket in addition to the parking meter fee, if they lingered too long at one shop. It would seem that implies they are unwelcome here, and I know that is not your intention.
We know this issue needs to be investigated and acted upon. We also know you have the best interest of the city at heart, and can overcome this challenge, so both our hometown citizens and many visitors can enjoy the attractions waiting for them. It would seem parking meter revenue doesn’t hold a candle to what revenue return would be to a welcoming downtown. In light of this concern, consider removing the parking meters and investigate construction of more parking lots.
I thank you in advance for your attention to this problem as we all continue to strive to make our unique home town flourish again.
Joan Hoffer
DuBois