Regarding Jason Gray’s Letter to the Editor dated October 26, 2021.
I would like to encourage Mr. Gray to not only use common sense, but perform his own in-depth analysis of the PEL Study (regarding the possible consolidation of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township).
The following excerpts from that study, which are notes from my analysis, illuminate the deficiencies of the study and support Mr. Ed Clark’s position.
My comments are in bold font.
Analysis
As part of a municipal reorganization, a detailed space needs and utilization study should be undertaken. Future plans for administrative and law enforcement functions should focus on DuBois City Hall. However, the current configuration of the building would not be able to accommodate all the people and staff. As noted in the police section, the DuBois Police Department is already nearing functional capacity and would need additional space.
Possible reconfigurations or additions would include converting part of the garage space into useable space for the police department; moving engineering, public works and redevelopment authority staff to another facility; and moving police department leadership and investigative staff to other spaces in the building.
No consideration for the cost of this study or subsequent capital expenditures was included in the PEL report’s estimated Tax Savings.
Buyouts
Both municipal managers have employment contracts with their respective municipalities that will have to be honored should their employment change as the result of a combined municipality. Additionally, any other employment contracts would need to be honored. It is also common, although not required, to offer departure incentives to employees without separate employment contracts in municipalities that undertake staff reductions due to realignment of duties or reductions in services. Determining whether positions exist that should be offered a buyout or how much that buyout should cost is outside the scope of this project and could be considered under the Joint Committee phase.
No consideration for the cost of this was included in the PEL report’s estimated Tax Savings.
Other Revenue Sources
Both municipalities receive federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding from the commonwealth under an allocation process governed by Act 179 of 1984. The act established an annual CDBG entitlement for certain municipalities and counties based on population and other criteria. Under this process, DuBois received $304,856 in entitlement funding directly from the commonwealth under its city classification. Sandy Township also receives a direct appropriation but at a lesser amount as a second-class township. In 2020, the township received $161,951 for CDBG.
Consolidation Impact on Grants
The impact would be based on the qualifying metrics of the resulting municipality (class, population, percentage in poverty, etc.). The other factor is that the new municipality would represent more constituents and so would conceivably have more clout. A larger municipality might also have additional capacity to devote to grant writing.
Considerations for Form of Government
A combined municipality stands to lose its state appropriated Community Development Block Grant unless it operates as a named city or operates as a municipality while retaining the name of Sandy Township because of legislation that governs how state CDBG funds are appropriated.
Unclear as to how this was handled in the Revenue projections.
Sandy Township
The Sandy Township Municipal Building is located at 1094 Chestnut Avenue, in the southern third of the township. The municipal building is 5,655 square feet and was completed in 1965. The municipal operations are on a single level in the building. The municipal operations area includes a small lobby, a service window for receiving taxes and other municipal submissions, a board room, and offices for the administrative staff. The police department offices are in a separate section of the building with its own entrance. The building has multiple deficiencies including an aging roof and poor heating, cooling and ventilation systems that have led the township to begin setting aside funds to support the building of a new municipal building soon.
No evaluation of the DuBois Police Department facility capacity was found.
Steven K. Smith
Treasure Lake
