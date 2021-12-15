I am writing to bring to your attention the decline in numbers of volunteer firefighters across Pennsylvania. According to Jay Delaney, president of the Pennsylvania Fire Chiefs Association, there were 300,000 volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania in 1970, 150,000 volunteers in 1985, and only around 38,000 today.
Brockway Volunteer Hose Company recently hosted a volunteer recruitment event seeking new volunteers. Their campaign included the following statement, "What would you do if you dialed 911, and there was no one to answer your call for help?" This is a true calling for volunteer firefighters.
One main reason that fire companies are seeing declines is because young people are leaving small towns for higher paying jobs. In the past, joining the fire company was something that generations of family members did. Many firefighters had their father, grandfather, great-grandfather, etc. in the same fire departments. Another reason for the decline is because the training has become more complex and time consuming.
We need to raise awareness for this community need, honor and thank those who already volunteer, and find a way to encourage more locals to join the volunteer fire departments.
Savannah Ross
Falls Creek