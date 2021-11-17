I have been doing some serious thinking about COVID and masking and vaccines. I am 73, have been vaccinated, and have had a booster, and yet I prefer to wear a mask when I am out in public places, like shopping.
Well, I wanted to see my granddaughter perform at her middle school musical. Even though masks are still mandated, hardly anyone in the audience was wearing a mask. My family did wear them. We had to be there early to get a good seat, so we were waiting for 30 minutes in our seats before the program started, everyone chatting in their seats, some people talking and laughing loudly and, crazy me, I could just imagine COVID spit droplets landing all over my hair and clothing. I kept wondering how crazy it would have been to divide the auditorium into two sides....one for masked people and the other side for the unmasked; or to offer two different performances on different nights?
Then I started thinking about the teachers and students in school. If the mandates for masking are going to be removed, and I imagine they are, how difficult would it be to have two different classes for students and teachers....one for those who feel safer with masks...and another for those who really prefer not to wear them?
Since it seems like we are all living in parallel universes, maybe we should begin to structure things that way. I just feel that those who feel safer in masks have just as much right to have that option as those who feel their rights are being violated by being required to mask up and get vaccinated. If we both had equal options, then perhaps we would not harbor so much resentment to the opposite side?
By the way, my granddaughter had a small solo and I got all choked up watching her perform. She did a beautiful job! So proud of her and all the cast and staff and teachers who made this happen!
Wanda Logan (grandmother and retired teacher)
DuBois