Having once been involved with the voting process for almost 10 years, I can fully appreciate the election board and its integrity. I retired for health reasons and I can now see firsthand the hard working, honest, caring people that keep our voting system honest.
It's a long, tireless process, and these people should be applauded. Mail-in ballots and more drop-off boxes plus added hours have given us homebound people the right to be heard and counted.
The only reason for challenging our system is to cause an ill-gained breach in it. If you tell enough lies, you begin to believe it yourself. Don't let them tarnish our voting system. Tell the politicians to keep their hands off our voting system and elections.
The legislative board is what needs to be cleaned up, not our election board. Stop the lies.
Lee Knarr
Troutville