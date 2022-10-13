It’s no secret whatsoever that I’m an absolute nerd when it comes to the NFL. And one of the nerdy things I’ll occasionally do is look back on a certain NFL Drafts and see what picks panned out and what ones didn’t.
Take the 2018 NFL Draft and its first round quarterbacks, for example. That year we had five go in the first round, with many of those thought to be game-changers for their respective teams.
The Cleveland Browns had the No. 1 overall pick and went with Baker Mayfield. And honestly, it appeared via the stats that Cleveland finally had their guy. Touchdowns of 27, 22 and 26 for the first three years ended with an 11-5 season and a trip to the AFC Championship in 2020 before falling to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs. But after that? Well, last season wasn’t so great, then he got traded to Carolina after the Browns got Deshaun Watson and this season, Baker has looked like one of the worst QBs in the league. So we’ll chalk him up as a miss.
The Jets had No. 3 overall and took Sam Darnold, who looked like a potential Hall-of-Fame QB in the making at USC. But as a rookie in 2018, he had the usual growing pains and didn’t do terrible in 2019 — 19 TDs and 13 INTs with a 7-6 record — but he didn’t set the world on fire, either. The next two seasons, however, cemented his status as a miss for me with just nine TDs in each season (first with the Jets, second with the Panthers) and both he and Mayfield are now in Carolina as Darnold sits the bench.
Four years ago, draft experts said Wyoming QB Josh Allen had the tools to be a great quarterback, but it might take some time for him to develop. Well, Buffalo took him at No. 7 and the rest is history. After a tough rookie season, he’s developed into one of the best QBs in the league. If you’re a Steelers fan, you saw that first hand on Sunday as he just carved up the Pittsburgh defense and did it with ease. The Bills got their guy and I’m quite happy for the “Bills Mafia” that they did.
So who was the fourth guy taken that year? Well, that would be Josh Rosen at No. 10 to Arizona. He obviously had his moments at UCLA — he wouldn’t have been drafted that high if he hadn’t — but boy, things did not pan out for him. A dismal rookie season that saw 11 TDs and 14 INTs in 13 games (with just 2,278 yards and a 55.2 completion percentage) convinced the Cardinals they made the wrong move, as they drafter Kyler Murray No. 1 overall the following year and shipped Rosen to Miami. He started three games there, went 0-3 and was still bad, and he’s bounced around as a third-string QB and various practice squads since.
The final guy ended up being “a guy” in Lamar Jackson, who went with the 32nd and final pick of the first round to Baltimore. The Louisville product started seven games in 2018, going 6-1. And his sophomore season saw him throw 36 TDs and nine picks, along with another 1,205 rushing yards and seven scores. That earned him NFL MVP honors and this year, he’s been exceptionally great as well.
So there you have it — three swings and a miss and two hits on the 2018 NFL Draft first round quarterbacks. My point is this, as this applies to any position — the draft is always a crapshoot. Even the highly touted players can turn out to be busts and vice versa. But it is quite interesting looking to see what guys were available, who your favorite team took, who they passed up on, etc.
I had one of my best weeks in recent memory last week, going 8-2. That’ll put me at 23-17 on the season. Like Bill Belichick says ... “We’re on to Week 5.”
Studs
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks. The former West Virginia product has to be the front runner for Comeback Player of the Year. Not having been a full-time starting QB since 2014, Smith has “out-cooked” his predecessor Russell Wilson who’s now in Denver and he’s QB6 in the fantasy world. That’s amazing. And for someone who has a QB on a bye this week, he’s a decent play against the Cardinals.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots. After missing two weeks, Meyers returned with third-string rookie QB Bailey Zappe slinging the ball for the Pats and still put up numbers — seven receptions for 111 yards and a score. If he’s available in your league and you’re thin at WR, he’s definitely worth a look for not only this week against Cleveland but beyond.
Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts. I feel like every rookie WR will get a turn as a potential stud this year — enter Indy’s second round pick out of Cincinnati. Over the past two contests, he’s had 12 receptions for 161 yards and 15 targets, solidifying himself as the WR2 opposite of Michael Pittman Jr. on his team.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks. Starting RB Rashaad Penny had a season-ending injury on Sunday — my apologies to him as I obviously cursed him as well in my preseason pick stating he’d be a top five fantasy RB. But now the Michigan St. rookie will get to be a three-down workhorse for the remainder of the year, if he stays healthy of course. Fire him up against Arizona this week.
Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints. Ok, for some wild reason, Hill is listed as a tight end on most fantasy football sites. And although he has one more catch and two more yards than you and I do this season, he’s done his damage as a rusher, picking up 228 yards on 21 carries and five scores, while throwing for another TD because he’s also the third-string QB now. Again, he should NOT be a TE in fantasy football. But he is, so might as well take advantage if you can.
Duds
Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos. For the fans of the “Let Russ Cook” crowd, Russ can’t even cook a bowl of cereal if he tried at the moment — he’s QB16 on the year, ranked just behind Jacoby Brissett. Throw in the fact that he’s dealing with a bad shoulder, yeah, you might get food poisoning from Chef Russ against the Chargers Monday night.
DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers. The former Maryland standout is the biggest casualty fantasy-wise from Mayfield’s ineptitude at QB. Now with Mayfield likely out, they’ll turn to XFL standout PJ Walker. But with a backup QB and the firing of head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, I think the offense might be out of sync minus Christian McCaffrey.
Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons. Speaking of rookie WRs, London was the highest drafted this year. But he’s also dealt with bad QB play from Marcus Mariota with just a combined 52 yards on six catches in his last two games. It’s also a horrendous matchup against a stout Niners defense this week so look for the cold streak to continue.
Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers. My heart says no, but my brain says yes. Harris has been awful this season and honestly, backup and undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren has looked better at times. They face Tom Brady and the Bucs this week in what will likely put the Steelers at 1-5.
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers. In three games this year, Kittle has 99 yards on 11 receptions. He’s currently being used as another lineman at this point. And while he enjoys roughing up defenders, those stats don’t count in fantasy football.
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer at the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com.