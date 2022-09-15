The late, great Stuart Scott of ESPN Sportscenter fame coined plenty of memorable catchphrases in his career, from “as cool as the other side of the pillow” to “booyah!” But as I watched the entirety of Sunday’s Steelers/Bengals game — one that felt like a rollercoaster ride from the top of Mt. Everest down to the Dead Sea — I thought of another one of his that he actually got from the TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ... “See, what had happened was ...”
That’s pretty much how I feel about this game. This crazy, crazy game.
“See, what had happened was ...”
Where do I even begin?
I went into this season with trepidation about the Steelers’ defense and its offensive line — and rightfully so in being just downright awful at time last season (especially the O-line, which at times had as much value as a screen door in a submarine, but I digress).
But here we were on Cincinnati’s first offensive drive and what do we have here, we have Minkah Fitzpatrick getting a pick-six off of Joey Burrow to go up 7-0 early. Welp, that was a nice surprise!
With the score later 10-3 and the Steelers offense a bit stagnant (because, you guessed it, the O-line), TJ Watt picked off another Burrow pass by just trying to knock down the throw at the line of scrimmage and instead he just hauled it in. Ok, now this is an even nicer surprise in competing against the defending AFC champions.
Low and behold, the offense then woke up and it was indeed “Trubisky Time” as a seven play, 59 yard drive capped off with Najee Harris scoring on a 1-yard TD throw from Mitch Trubisky. Chris Boswell’s PAT made it 17-3 and I thought maybe, just maybe, we could get an easy win on opening day.
As what I’ve come to realize in my life up until this point, nothing is easy. And it’s especially not easy whenever it’s a team I root for. So I waited with bated breath for Murphy’s Law to rear its ugly head — which it did in the second half.
A 17-6 Steelers lead turned into 17-14 and then Pittsburgh did extend it out to 20-14 with the offense still not doing much of anything and thankfully the defense still doing work. That “work” included stopping the Bengals on fourth-and-goal from the 2 although Pittsburgh punted it right back and gave them another chance.
This is where “yinzers” hit the first Powerball jackpot of the afternoon as Cincy appeared to win the game with a Ja’Marr Chase TD from Burrow with just two seconds left — an extra point away from winning the game, 21-20.
I was watching this with my dad and I said, “Welp, it’s over.” He told me they could block the PAT at which my response wasn’t at all PG-friendly. And then it happened. Pittsburgh hit all five numbers and then hit the Powerball and actually blocked Evan McPherson’s PAT as I got a big, “TOLD YA!” from my dad in the process as I stared in excited disbelief about heading to overtime.
But after another three-and-out, the Bengals marched down the field with ease and set up a chip shot attempt of a 29-yard field goal by one of the best kickers in the league in McPherson. Then we hit the jackpot once again with a high snap, the holder not getting the laces out and McPherson snap-hooking the ball way, way left.
I thought ok, maybe they’re destined to win this game. And I thought it even more as Diontae Johnson made a one-handed grab for a 25 yard game and Pittsburgh got into Bengals territory.
But Boswell’s chance to win from 55 yards slammed off the left upright and away overtime continued.
This time, however, Pittsburgh forced Cincy to punt and they got the ball back at their own 20 with 56 seconds remaining. On third-and-1 from the 29, Pittsburgh got a free play with a Bengal being offsides and Trubisky did a Big Ben glory days impersonation, breaking free and throwing a strike downfield, hitting Pat Freiermuth for 26 yards. Another Freiermuth 10 yard pickup a few plays later then allowed Boswell to hit a 53-yard field goal as time expired, giving Pittsburgh the 23-20 OT win.
I hope you did a welfare check on your fellow Steelers fans after that one, because I’m not sure if we as a fanbase can take 16 more games this season like that one. Are they a good team? Yeah, I think so. A great team? Far from that. But at least they were able to eke out an opening week win in a year where wins will likely be hard to come by.
For those not familiar with my “studs” and “duds” format, I’ll now give you five studs and five duds for the week — one QB, two WRs, one RB and one TE for each. Studs will be folks who aren’t owned in many leagues, while duds will be higher-profile players who I think will just underperform. I’ll use standard scoring of a half-point, points-per-reception (PPR) league of: QB — 18 points; RB — 10; WR — 10; TE — 8. A “dud” would be anything below this total by people that are starting in most fantasy leagues. I finished at 77-83 last year, so here’s to hoping 2022 is above .500.
Studs
Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders. The Commanders’ newest QB finished as QB3 after week 1 in a 28-22 win over Jacksonville. For those of you that had Dak Prescott and will be without him for the foreseeable future, Wentz might be a good option for you this week against a Lions team that lost to Philly on Sunday, 38-35. Perhaps another shootout is in order for Wentz in week 2.
Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders. I’ll double down and take the Penn State rookie, fresh off an NFL debut that saw him score two TDs. Granted he only had three receptions for 40 yards, but I think he has the potential to score double-digit points again with defenses focused on fellow wideouts Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel — the latter of which had eight catches for 55 yards and a score last week.
Jarvis Landry, WR, New Orleans Saints. Landry might be the league’s Rodney Dangerfield of wideouts in getting no respect wherever he goes. Now in his third team with the Saints, the former LSU Tiger has done nothing but produce each season. Opening day saw him get seven receptions for 114 yards in a comeback win against the Falcons. It’ll be a tougher test against Tampa Bay this week, but I still think Jameis Winston will make it a point to find the veteran.
James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars. The preseason hype out of Jacksonville had Travis Etienne Jr. as the main fantasy football RB as he has hurt his entire rookie campaign last year. Not to mention, Robinson tore his Achilles in his final game last season. So of course in week 1, Robinson got the bulk of the carries, going 66 yards on 11 totes for a touchdown with a 3-yard receptions — also for a TD. If you drafted him as a backup, congrats to you as he might actually be a decent RB2 or FLEX option, especially against Indy this week.
Hayden Hurst, TE, Cincinnati Bengals. The former Raven and Falcon saw eight total targets against Pittsburgh last week, hauling in five of them for 46 yards. That target share, which helped from Tee Higgins being out with a concussion, may come to fruition once again if Higgins can’t clear concussion protocol. If that’s the case, Hurst wouldn’t be a bad option against Dallas if you don’t have a dependable TE on your roster.
Duds
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts had a big day last week against Detroit, notching 24 fantasy points. But he did a lot of his work with his legs. I’m not sure if that’ll be the case against a Vikings team that held back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers in check in week 1.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys. It’s one week into the season and the Cowboys are already in shambles with Prescott now out. He was ineffective himself before the injury against Tampa Bay, and Lamb will have to now rely on Cooper Rush throwing the ball against Cincy this week. You’re likely going to be disappointed for a bit with Lamb as you likely took him in the first couple rounds of your draft.
Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets. I’m all-in on Moore as a wideout — just not this week. The hapless Jets are facing the Browns and they’ve got Joe Flacco at QB. That’s enough to keep him on the bench if you can.
Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers. The man already has a bad foot and ran for just 23 yards on 10 carries last week. Look for comparable numbers against the Patriots this week as the Steelers are going to have to air it out in order to be successful.
Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills. He was a boom-or-bust tight end last season and it looks like 2022 could be much of the same. Even with Buffalo’s 31-10 win against the Rams, Knox had one catch for five yards on two targets. That is not the production you want from someone you drafted as your TE1.
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer at the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com.