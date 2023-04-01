It has been a difficult two weeks for the City of DuBois.
On Monday, March 20, charges were filed against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, accusing him of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
The news sparked many emotions across our community, with some residents speaking publicly at this week’s DuBois City Council meeting while others have shared their thoughts through phone calls to our office.
As with any U.S. citizen, Suplizio is rightfully entitled to the due process of law. The next step in this process is scheduled for April 12 at a formal arraignment. We will be there to report those proceedings.
In the meantime, actions in the aftermath matter.
Our responsibility as the newspaper is to publish responses from governing bodies while holding elected officials accountable. We do this because the citizens of DuBois deserve to know.
Last April, when searches were reportedly conducted at the city building and Suplizio’s residence, we requested information from city officials and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. Because the investigation was “ongoing,” we received nothing of value other than an acknowledgment of the searches. In this type of situation, that is quite common. Still, the people of DuBois wanted to know. Therefore, we asked for patience as the investigation unfolded.
Almost a calendar year later, we learned charges were filed against Suplizio shortly before noon last Monday. We quickly obtained the court documents, including a 32-page affidavit of probable cause. The remainder of our afternoon and evening was spent combing through details of the allegations.
Although Suplizio is innocent until proven guilty, the accusations are alarming, with the alleged mismanagement of funds reaching into three entities — the city, the United Way and the fire department.
The investigation reportedly analyzed financial records dating back to 2014, with charts detailing the alleged fraud amounts on a year-by-year basis featured in the affidavit.
Spearheaded by the state Attorney General’s office, the agency which brought the charges, this was an extensive look at alleged wrongdoings involving pubic funds for the better part of a decade.
That Monday, we reported what was filed in the court system, as is another one of our responsibilities.
The following morning we reached out to city officials for a statement, expecting to hear Suplizio had been placed on leave as charges had now been filed, presumably resulting in his removal from the role of city manager while the legal process plays out.
Instead, we were given a statement from the city solicitor on behalf of council that read, in part, “council will remain vigilant in our oversight of city funds and its employees.” Unless it is proven the office of the Attorney General (the state’s top law enforcement official) whiffed with its investigation, I think it’s fair to question said vigilance.
A public work session was then held last Thursday, where city officials had a chance to address concerns. No comment was made about Suplizio’s status, lending folks to believe he was still serving as city manager in some capacity. A lengthy executive session followed, with a statement finally coming last Friday morning that Suplizio was placed on paid administrative leave.
As part of that statement, it was noted “until (last Thursday), the city was not fully informed of the allegations.” So, the 32-page affidavit (available to anyone) that our staff spent hours reading three days prior didn’t provide enough information to justify putting him on immediate leave?
Again, Suplizio is entitled to due process. But the initial tone, optics and lack of urgency from city council in the aftermath of the allegations missed the mark.
As elected officials, they have a responsibility to the people of DuBois. The patience of those people is naturally wearing thin.
This week’s announcement of the start of a full forensic audit of all city accounts being handled through the state Department of Community and Economic Development is a step in the right direction. So, too, was Friday’s release of council responses to questions raised during public comment earlier this week. We hope these efforts continue in trying to ease concerns for the people of DuBois.
— Ben Destefan, editor of the Courier
Express/Tri-County Weekend