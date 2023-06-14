The alleged actions — or inaction — of a few has created quite a stir in the City of DuBois for the last three months.
Officials have been peppered with questions from concerned citizens, who are justifiably upset by the allegations against a city manager currently on paid administrative leave.
The fallout has created a tumultuous climate, even with established events that should still be held in high regard.
This weekend is one of them.
The annual Community Days celebration is a staple of DuBois, honoring local firefighters while featuring numerous activities for a family to enjoy. Like everything else of late, there were questions if the event would take place this year, considering the allegations involve public funds associated with the festival.
Thankfully, a decision was made to move forward, offering an opportunity to shine some positive light on a place recently clouded by controversy.
“I think our committee, this year more than ever, overcame great obstacles in order to provide what I think is going to be an excellent weekend,” Community Days Chairman Joe Mitchell said in our preview published Tuesday.
The Courier Express previously participated in Community Days by setting up a booth in the years prior to COVID. Wanting to be more involved, a discussion was reinitiated about doing so again. And, this year of all years, we felt it was important to be a part of bringing the community together — not just through our coverage of the event, but also as a local partner on site Friday and Saturday.
So, come see us. We plan to have popcorn and of course, newspapers. Best of all, we have Altoona Curve tickets to give away. Whether you’re looking for a free snack or a chance to catch some baseball, we hope you’ll stop by and say hello.
Most importantly, we hope you continue to support this great DuBois tradition. The schedule appears full of entertainment, ranging from acrobats and wrestlers to a piano juggler, bands and Saturday’s signature parade and fireworks.
There will also be several food options, benefiting the efforts of area nonprofits.
This weekend is a chance to showcase the good in DuBois. Let’s embrace it.
— Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor