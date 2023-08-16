Nearly five months after charges were filed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, DuBois City Council, on Monday night, finally decided to move forward with terminating the employment of city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Well, sort of.
First, city council has to “negotiate” a buyout of Suplizio’s contracts. He not only has a contract as city manager, but also as manager of the water department and manager of the sewer department. These contracts were so well written that they excluded a morality clause, therefore, meaning the city is still on the hook to meet the standards set forth in the termination agreement, which is the same in all three deals.
The contracts started on March 9, 2015, and are good for 10 years, so they run until March 8, 2025. In other words, there is still roughly a year and a half remaining on each, which is what the city council voted to negotiate with Suplizio.
In copies of the contracts obtained by the Courier Express, the termination agreement reads, in part: “In the event that the city elects to terminate this agreement, the city shall pay to employee a lump sum cash payment equal to the balance of the salary remaining due for the remaining term of this contract, together with vacation benefits and accumulated sick days earned to the date of termination and shall make all retirement contributions earned by employee to the date of termination.”
According to the contracts, when they were signed in 2015, Suplizio’s combined annual salary for the three positions was $108,000 ($60K as city manager, $24K as water manager, $24K as sewer manager). It should be noted that all three contracts also mention, “In general, it is anticipated that the manager will receive an annual base pay increase.”
Negotiations of the buyout will also have to include benefits, as stated in the agreement.
You can start doing the math as to what this might cost the city.
Unfortunately, most city council members did not publicly share such estimated amounts Monday night (aside from Pat Reasinger, who was recently appointed). Instead, they fumbled through a motion that will only drag out a decision many feel should have been made months ago.
Yes, Suplizio is innocent until proven guilty. That was the reasoning given by city council for putting him on paid leave. As of Monday night, Suplizio had not pleaded to or been found guilty of any of the charges against him. So, what changed?
More than 140 days after Suplizio was accused of committing $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts, city council members suddenly decided it was time to fire him. Why now?
Many residents questioned how a potential buyout would impact pension plans and the city’s budget during Monday’s public comments. Few convincing answers were provided.
There was also a lengthy discussion about why some council members now feel the city needs a financial director. The key reference points were concerns raised in the last 25 years of audits. Again, regardless of stance on the position, what took so long to bring this up?
The meeting was capped with a convoluted motion that took several attempts to get crafted. One plus is the meetings are now livestreamed and recorded, which is helpful for those of us trying to document this mess in making sure we get the wording right. Like the motion, it took more than one try.
The people of DuBois, Sandy Township and surrounding areas associated with the city deserve better. What unfolded Monday night left them with more questions than answers.
— Ben Destefan
editor of the Courier Express