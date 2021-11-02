Today, Nov. 2, marks the 2021 Pennsylvania municipal election.
In the DuBois area, there has been significant attention surrounding the proposed consolidation of the city and Sandy Township, with the twists and turns of the process leading to a ballot question that reads:
“Shall the Township of Sandy and the City of DuBois consolidate to form a new Third Class City to be called the City of DuBois and governed by the Council-Manager form of government as provided in the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law and including a seven-member Council, elected at large (one of whom shall be Mayor), an elected Treasurer, an elected Controller, and an appointed Manager?”
This is the fourth time since 1989 voters in the city and township have weighed consolidating the two municipalities. In the three previous attempts, a majority of city residents voted in favor while a majority of township residents rejected it. The question must pass in both DuBois and Sandy Township for consolidation to move forward.
In the months leading up to today’s election, numerous viewpoints have been shared publicly, ranging from township supervisors to residents and city officials. Some have voiced concerns, others have tried to emphasize the benefits.
We, as The Courier Express, are not taking an official position on the proposal. Instead, we want the voters to decide. And, to do so, that means turning out at the polls.
We do, however, applaud the efforts of those who spearheaded the petition drive to get a consolidation question on the ballot. This is something that should be determined by voters, not a handful of elected officials.
There has been plenty of discourse over the wording of the ballot question. Should the measure pass, there are a slew of things that would still need worked out in the coming years to actually form one municipality. With the information available, are voters confident enough to move forward? We’ll find out later tonight when results are tallied.
The co-headliner of today’s election is the race for the vacant Magisterial District Judge seat in DuBois, representing District 46-3-01 of Clearfield County.
Elliot M. Gelfand is running against David Sean Meholick, both residents of DuBois. After cross-filing in May’s primary, Gelfand won the Democratic nomination and Meholick won the Republican nomination.
As confirmed by Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham, Gelfand and Meholick are both registered Republicans.
Again, The Courier Express is not endorsing one candidate in favor of the other. Both have been accessible and professional to work with leading up to today’s election. It is now up to the voters within the district to decide who they feel is best suited to serve as the first — and a lot of times, only — face citizens see when dealing with the judicial system.
This is a position residents should take very seriously considering the wide range of common, everyday cases a Magisterial District Judge oversees.
As part of this community, we are encouraging voters to make their voice heard in today’s election. We’ll be here to report on those decisions along the way.
— Ben Destefan,
editor of The Courier Express