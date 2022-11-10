It seems like the NFL season and fantasy football season started yesterday. But here we are heading into Week 10 of the season. That means there’s only a handful of weeks left in the fantasy world before you get into the playoffs.
A typical league will start its playoffs in Week 15 or Week 16, depending on the playoff size (four team playoffs will be Week 16 while anything else is typically Week 15). That means you’ve got 5-6 weeks left to make a run.
It’s honestly plenty of time if your team underperformed at the beginning of the year and you’ve made the right moves throughout the season.
I’ve always been a believer that even if your fantasy draft doesn’t go your way, there’s still always people out there that wind up doing quite well — it’s just a matter of you picking them up or not.
Take for instance, Geno Smith. Who would’ve thought that a man who was last a starting quarterback EIGHT YEARS AGO would be sitting here with the Seattle Seahawks with a 6-3 record in real football and QB8 in fantasy? Names he’s ahead of include Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert. I think I’d be safe to say that in typical standard leagues, Smith wasn’t drafted.
The wide receiver position is a little bit different — it’s about hitting mid to late round draft picks on that. So congrats to you if you took a flyer on Christian Kirk (WR9), Amari Cooper (WR12), rookie Chris Olave (WR14) or the top guy most likely not drafted in leagues, Curtis Samuel — who sits at WR18.
Same goes with running back. Rhamondre Stevenson was a mid-round pick and he’s RB8. Jamaal Williams is technically a backup RB yet he’s RB13, while rookie Kenneth Walker III took over for the injured Rashaad Penny and is up to RB15 and continues to climb.
It’s all about getting the right people in your draft and then making the moves throughout the season as you get set up for your playoff push. I know I’m in the thick of playoffs in a few leagues and I’m horrendous in others. It just goes to show that no matter how much effort you put into it, there’s always a good bit of luck that you’ll need to be successful.
It seems that I’m nailing the duds this season but as far as studs, oof, not so much. The studs were 1-4, hitting only Justin Fields at QB. But it was the opposite for duds as I went a perfect 5-0. So hey, a combined 6-4 isn’t all that bad. That’ll boost my yearly mark to 42-38. Onto this week’s picks ...
Studs
Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears. Figured I’d test my luck here two weeks in a row after he put up the top fantasy QB performance of last week as he set the NFL single game rushing record of 178 yards a score. And against Detroit, I expect much of the same.
Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals. The No. 2 wideout behind DeAndre Hopkins had done quite well in the fantasy world the past two weeks, with last week being an eight reception day for 69 yards. This Sunday, they’ll take on NFC West foe Los Angeles as each team will try and get back on track.
Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers. It’s been a lost season to this point for Charger wideout Keenan Allen, playing in only two games with hamstring issues. And with fellow WR Mike Williams on IR, enter Joshua Palmer. Last week saw him lead the team with 106 yards on eight receptions. Who knows if Allen will be back this week. But even if he is, Palmer will likely be the focal point at WR once again.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons. The fifth round rookie out of BYU had his best game of his career on Sunday, rushing for 99 yards on 10 carries even as RB Cordarelle Patterson returned after an injury. This Falcons squad is a run-first team and even in games that Patterson has played, Allgeier has gotten anywhere from six to 10 touches again. That should be the case once again tonight against Carolina and maybe he can reel off a long TD run.
Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos. We’ve got another rookie stud prediction here and in three games played, the UCLA product has racked up fantasy games of 11, 8 and 10 fantasy points (using half-point PPR). And in the barren wasteland that is the tight end position in fantasy football, those are actually elite-like numbers. Fire him up this week against a Titans team that just had Patrick Mahomes throw the ball 724 times against them on Sunday night.
Duds
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers. Rodgers’ run of NFL MVPs will come to an end this year as he’s got just 14 TDs and seven INTs on the season — three of those seven came last week in a 15-9 loss the Detroit. Folks have been waiting for the turnaround each week but it’s a bit obvious at this point that’s not happening, especially against a stout Dallas D this coming Sunday.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts. Indy is in complete disarray right now as head coach Frank Reich was fired Monday and named interim HC was former Colt center and current ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday. Saturday has never held a head coaching role in college or pros, so while I’m not saying it’s going to be a complete disaster, let’s just say there’s going to be some learning curves to go with this. I don’t expect the offense to get rolling against the Raiders on Sunday.
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings. The veteran has actually put up his best two weeks of the season lately — both of which were 67-yard efforts. But in eight games, he’s only reached double-digit fantasy points twice. That will likely stay at three against a Bills team this weekend.
Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The last three weeks have the former LSU Tiger totaling 26 carries for a measly 62 yards. For the non-math crowd, that averages 2.4 yards per carry. And for the non-football crowd, that is bad. That is really, really bad. That trend will likely continue against a surprising 6-3 Seattle team this week while rookie RB Rachaad White continues to eat into Fournette’s carries.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons. Last year’s No. 4 overall pick needs to officially go on milk cartons, because fantasy owners have been wondering about his whereabouts all season. If you take away two combined games of 167 yards and 10 receptions, the other six game have him combined for 118 yards and a score on 13 receptions. He’s officially one of the biggest fantasy busts of the year.
q q q
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer at the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com.