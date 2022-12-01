I’ve been playing fantasy football now for over 20 years. And in the past 4-5 seasons, it’s been a bit of a struggle when it comes to finding production at the tight end position. But in the year 2022, we have found the ocean floor when it comes to tight end production.
Here’s how the current TE landscape goes: Kansas City’s Travis Kelce is essentially an alien — he’s racked up 912 yards on 73 receptions and a dozen touchdowns. That, my friends, is good. It’s very good. In standard half-point PPR leagues, that would tie him with 196.5 points and be at WR2 with a guy that likely went in the first few picks of your fantasy draft, Justin Jefferson, and just 4.5 points off the top WR this season in Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs.
This is where things now get hilarious/sad/frustrating. Ranked second at the TE spot this year is Baltimore’s Mark Andrews (who was also typically the second TE off the board in drafts). His stats?
Fifty-two receptions for 601 yards and five TDs. That equates to a point total of 114, which is 82.5 points less than Kelce. To be a bit nerdy with stats here, Kelce has 42 percent more points than the next best guy at his position. It would also rank Andrews WR19 if you threw him into that category. The only other triple-digit TE is TJ Hockenson at 105 points — and he had 35 of that total in a single game back in Week 4.
So if you’re one of the lucky ones that drafted Kelce, congratulations to you on winning this year’s fantasy football lottery. For the rest of us, it’s been a barren wasteland of tight end production.
Dallas Goedert (89.5) and Zach Ertz (88.5) round out the top 5 and they’ve been on injured reserve the past two weeks. At sixth is New Orleans “tight end” Taysom Hill (81.5), who is just as much a tight end as Punxsutawney Phil is a parakeet and spends his time being a gadget quarterback/running back.
George Kittle (80) is 7th, the Saints actual TE in Juwan Johnson (77.5) is 8th after being a red zone force of nature over the past 5-6 weeks (while racking up 0 receptions for 0 yards last week when I picked him as a stud because why not), Pat Freiermuth (76.5) is 9th and rounding out the top 10 is Cole Kmet (76.5).
Kmet has just 29 receptions for 336 yards and five TDs and his point total is 48th (tied with Mecole Hardman) if you compared him to wide receivers. No bueno.
In car terms, taking Kelce was like choosing a Ferrari. Then if you missed the chance on the other supercar in Andrews, you were left trying to decide on taking the equivalent of a 2003 Pontiac Aztek in guys like Robert Tonyan and Mike Gesicki.
And if you were someone that took a guy like Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts early in a league but he’s been TE21 on the year with 55 measly points (full disclaimer — I am absolutely that someone), then you just hate the TE position altogether in 2022 and might decide to write a column about it.
I did a complete 180 last week and did better with my studs than I did the duds, although I was 4-6 overall. This second straight 4-6 week puts me at 56-54 now as I hope to get away from this dreaded .500 mark ...
Studs
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars. I think this will be the last week we consider last season’s No. 1 overall pick as a streaming option as he looks to be a consistent starting option moving forward. Scoring 60 total points in the past three games moves him to QB10 on the year as it’s another friendly matchup this week against the Detroit Lions.
Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets. Wilson went from the outhouse to the penthouse in terms of fantasy production with QB Mike White starting over Zach Wilson last week as he racked up 95 yards and two scores on five receptions and nine targets. Look for that to continue against the Vikings this week.
Zay Jones, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars. With Lawrence slinging the ball all over the field, Jones — a former 1st round pick by Buffalo — has been the big beneficiary. The last two games he’s racked up 213 yards on 19 receptions (24 targets). Those are fantasy-winning numbers right there and he’s still widely available in many leagues.
Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams. This is my boldest prediction of the week as the Rams’ offense is as dysfunctional as an episode of the Jerry Springer Show with no Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp or Allen Robinson. But last week saw the former Notre Dame standout get most of the backfield touches over Cam Akers as the Rams take on a Seattle team that just got torched by Raiders RB Josh Jacobs to the tune of 229 yards and two TDs.
Jelani Woods, TE, Indianapolis Colts. Correction: THIS is actually my boldest pick of the week. I didn’t know this man existed on planet Earth until he started decimating the Steelers’ defense on Monday night. Turns out he’s a 6’7”, 253 lb., 3rd round rookie out of Virginia and he racked up 98 yards on eight receptions. That’s a big, athletic fella to bring down and I feel like Jeff Saturday and the Colts will recognize this going forward.
Duds
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The GOAT of all QBs has been consistent in the fantasy world this year — consistently average, that is. Although he has just two INTs, he has 14 TDs in 11 games. That doesn’t cut it in fantasy and it’s another tougher matchup against a Saints team that let up just 13 points to the 49ers last week.
Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills. In the past two games, Davis has just 106 yards on nine receptions and in the past five games, he’s averaged just 7.9 fantasy points in half-point PPR leagues. It’s a tough matchup tonight against the Patriots and with a big game last week from fellow wideout Isaiah McKenzie, Davis will be a risky WR2 play.
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers. He’s just WR21 on the season in a year where you likely drafted him as your top wideout. With just one 100+ yard game this year way back in Week 4, there’s just too many weapons in San Fran to have Samuel giving consistent production. It’s a great matchup against Miami this week but still, Brandon Aiyuk has been the better overall WR of late.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints. The Saints were on the receiving end of a 13-0 shutout against the Niners last week. And in the past four games, Kamara has just 120 total rushing yards on 36 carries — a 3.3 yards per carry average. Nope. No thank you.
Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears. After a couple of good weeks, Kmet has trailed off in the past two games, racking up just six receptions for 62 yards. And with Justin Fields’ status up in the air yet, it might be another dud of a week for the former Golden Domer.
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer at the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com.