I’ve always talked in this column about how unpredictable the NFL can be. Such was the case not only Sunday when we had the Pittsburgh Steelers missing literally everyone in the secondary yet defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18, but it’s been like this the first six weeks of the season.
The AFC East has every team at .500 or above, led by Buffalo at 5-1. The AFC North has everyone at .500 or lower — same with the NFC South and NFC West.
Who would’ve thought we have the New York Jets and New York Giants — two of the biggest laughingstocks in the league over the past decade or so — be sitting at 4-2 and 5-1, respectively.
Leading the NFC North at 5-1 is the Minnesota Vikings while the Green Bay Packers have struggled at 3-3, losing last week convincingly to the Jets, 27-10. Then the only undefeated team left is the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles with head coach Nick Sirianni in his second season at the helm.
On the flip side, the Buccaneers have struggled at 3-3 and so have the Denver Broncos, sitting at 2-4 with their newly acquired Russell Wilson. Also at 2-4 are the Arizona Cardinals with plenty of talent at the skill positions.
The Steelers are 2-4 and in last but also one game out of first. That’s the same scenario for the Cardinals in the NFC West and the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North. Oh, and the New England Patriots are 3-3 but technically are last in the division.
Who would’ve thought all of this would’ve happened after six weeks? It just goes to show that no matter what the experts will say, there will always be teams that will come out of nowhere and be great and vice versa.
Studs
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy G hasn’t put up top notch numbers this season, but he hasn’t been horrible, either. They’ll take on the Chiefs this week and if the Niners want to compete, they’re going to have to throw it around the field to do so. I think that makes Garoppolo a decent streaming options if you’ve got Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts on a bye.
Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers. The rookie wideout hasn’t really put up great numbers over the past couple of weeks, but neither have the Packers as a whole. There’s only been one game all year where he had less than five targets, so he remains a focal part of the offense. Doubs might be a nice flex play against Washington this week.
Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. I’m probably going to regret this pick. But much like how The Undertaker used to in pro wrestling, Claypool rose from the fantasy dead on Sunday and helped the Steelers pick up the improbable win over Tampa Bay. Will he help out Pittsburgh on Sunday night against the Dolphins? Maybe. And if you’ve got a hurt WR or someone on a bye, he’s likely available in your league to get.
Latavius Murray, RB, Denver Broncos. After being signed off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad a couple of weeks ago, the 32-year-old took over the backfield from Melvin Gordon on Monday night, rushing for 66 yards on 15 carries. That amount alone can guarantee fantasy production if you’re truly desperate at RB. And against the Jets this week, it’s possible Murray sneaks one of those carries in for a score.
Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots. Henry started out the season with abysmal numbers, with five receptions for 41 yards in his first four games combined. His last two, however, have combined for eight receptions for 115 yards and a score. If you’re in need of a TE for a bye week filler, he might be the guy for you.
Duds
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals. He’s actually QB6 in the fantasy world this season, but in real life, Murray hasn’t done much. His stats have been skewed as he’s done most of his work this season with the Cardinals trailing. In a short week against the Saints tonight, expect his third game in a row under 16 fantasy points.
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos. Last week saw Sutton pick up 14 yards on two receptions against the Chargers. That will not get the job done. And against a surging Jets team and with Russell Wilson still looking awful, it’d be best to go elsewhere this week.
Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars. After starting out the season red hot, Kirk has cooled down in the last three games, racking up just 95 yards and a TD on seven receptions. Look for that to continue against a 5-1 New York Giants team that’s given up the fewest fantasy points to wideouts this season.
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears. The Bears’ offense has been far from efficient — especially with QB Justin Fields. And that’s hurt the Bears’ run game. Against a solid New England defense on Monday night, I don’t think Montgomery will be winning you a fantasy matchup this week, not to mention Khalil Herbert will likely take away some of his carries as well.
Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers. The TE8 on the season only has six receptions for 31 yards in the last two weeks combined. With Keenan Allen supposedly coming back this week, that could also put a dent into looks for Everett. It’s a great matchup against Seattle, but I think the offense is a bit too crowded for Everett to be a lock for a good fantasy day.
