Part of me wanted this week’s column to be about the Pittsburgh Steelers win against the New Orleans Saints. But we all know what the Steelers are — a mediocre team that can beat other mediocre teams on a good day. As the late head coach Dennis Allen once said, “They are who we thought they were.” So yeah, we’ll save the Steelers for another day.
What happened up in Buffalo with the Bills hosting the Minnesota Vikings, whew, I don’t even know where to begin with that craziness.
First off, the Viking were trailing the Bills, 27-10, with 1:51 left in the third quarter before they made the comeback. An 81-yard Dalvin Cook TD run cut it to 27-17 just 17 seconds later and another rushing TD — this one from three yards out by CJ Ham — made it 27-23 after a crucial missed PAT by Greg Joseph with 4:34 left.
Minnesota then forced a three-and-out to give the Vikings and Kirk Cousins a chance to take the lead with another TD.
But with the Vikings sitting with 4th-and-18 at their own 27, Cousins found Justin Jefferson for what’s likely going to be the catch of the year for a 32-yard gain. After an Adam Thielen 9-yard catch with a 15-yard late hit penalty tacked on, another clutch Jefferson catch put the Vikes at the Buffalo 3.
Jefferson caught another ball on 3rd-and-goal at the 6 that was originally called for a TD but then was correctly ruled at the 1-yard line.
So a 4th-and-goal at the 1 saw Cousins keep it and try to score, but the Bills defense came up with the stop with 50 seconds left.
That would surely give the Bills the win, right? Wrong.
All the Bills had to do was to not turn over the ball. So naturally, the snap between Allen and center Mitch Morse went awry and the Vikings pounced on the ball, scoring a TD to go up 33-30 with 41 seconds left.
Allen and the Bills then marched down the field to set up a game-tying 29-yard Tyler Bass field goal with two seconds left in regulation, sending it to overtime.
Minnesota won the coin flip and looked like they were now in the driver’s seat, kicking a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in OT. But the Bills would drive down the field as Josh Allen turned from quarterback into a linebacker carrying the ball, trucking Viking defenders when he needed to in order to pick up the first down.
But as the Vikings have done all year in close games, they got the big play at the end, with Patrick Peterson intercepting Allen’s pass in the end zone with 1:12 left in OT to seal up the 33-30 win.
I saw on TV folks calling it the game of the year and Jefferson’s catch being the catch of the year or even the greatest of all time. While I won’t get into that kind of talk, it was definitely a crazy, entertaining game that saw a rollercoaster of emotions late. It’s games like that where I just sit in awe of what I just saw as I’m glad to be a fan that was able to witness it.
I went 6-4 last week as Justin Fields is now “retired” from the studs category after now being owned in well over 90 percent of leagues now after his latest 38-point performance on Sunday. So if you didn’t scoop him up, sorry, you missed the boat. I’m now 48-42 on the season as we head into Week 11 ...
Studs
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants. This year’s QB15 will take on a Detroit defense that just got scorched by Fields last week. Granted Fields did most of his work with his legs, but still. Expect Danny Dimes to be a good bye week filler for you.
Karadius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs. It’s been a few weeks since Toney got traded to the Chiefs, as last week saw him haul in four receptions for 57 yards and a score while also getting 33 yards rushing. And with JuJu Smith-Schuster in the concussion protocol after a nasty hit on Sunday, expect Toney to be even more involved in the offense on Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets. It’s not necessarily a good matchup for the rookie out of Ohio State against the Patriots. But before the bye week, Wilson’s last two weeks had him a combined 207 yards on 14 receptions. That’s more than enough to help lead your fantasy team to a win.
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders. Robinson had himself a great game on Monday night against the Eagles, taking the majority of the carries as he and fellow RB Antonio Gibson were the focal point of the offense. Look for that to continue against the Houston Texans this week.
Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears. With Fields playing out of those world the past two weeks, it’s been Kmet who’s been the biggest beneficiary. Nine receptions for 115 yards and four touchdowns over the past two games makes him the top TE in that short timespan. If he’s still available in your league, he’s definitely worth a flyer if you’re week at the TE spot.
Duds
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert was one of the best QBs in fantasy football last season but this year has been a different story. A big part of that is him dealing with rib injuries as well as not having wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams for a good portion of the season. It’s a good matchup against Kansas City on Sunday night but he hasn’t put up over 20 fantasy points since Week 4 against Houston.
Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh’s No. 1 wideout has just two games this year of double-digit fantasy points, accumulating 435 yards and no touchdowns on 47 receptions through nine games. I expect that single-digit fantasy production to continue against the Bengals this week.
DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers. Moore’s fantasy output had been atrocious with Baker Mayfield at QB earlier this season. And who’s starting at QB this week for the injured PJ Walker? Baker Mayfield.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs. Fair warning to you all that drafted CEH this season — don’t ever take a RB from an Andy Reid-led offense. Last week the former LSU product had a total of four snaps played. Yes, that’s correct and not a typo. Four. That’s it as the Chiefs went with rookie Isiah Pacheco instead. Leave him on the bench.
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers. This isn’t an indictment on how Kittle is playing this season. But rather it’s just that the Niners have way too many weapons on offense right now for all of them to play a meaningful role. Kittle had just two targets last week, hauling in one of those for 21 yards. He’s a volatile fantasy play moving forward where some weeks he’s going to get you a big score and others, not so much.
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer at the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com.