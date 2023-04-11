TEMPLETON – St. Mary’s Redbank Church in Templeton will host an Easter Ordination Worship service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

The Rev. Bud Davis will be the guest speaker. His sermon is titled, “Belonging to Christ” with the Scripture based on Ephesians 4:1-6.

Music will be provided by Thomas Smith Jr. and Adele Celeste Smith.

A special ordination ceremony will be held for the Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows.

All in the community are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit St.MarysRedbankChurch.org or visit the church on Facebook at FB.com/StMarysRedbankChurch.

