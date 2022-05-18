Oren “Bud” Solida, 85, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born October 18, 1936, in Rimersburg, he was the son of Arthur Roy and Louise (Hetrick) Solida.
He was raised by his aunt and uncle, Helen and Carl George.
He married Clarabelle Sue Womeldorf on March 14, 1959. She survives.
Mr. Solida worked for the railroad and retired from there. He then owned the local beer distributor in Rimersburg for 13 years.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Mr. Solida was a member of the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church and currently served as an Elder.
He was also a member of the American Legion.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, farming, fixing up old tractors, gardening and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Solida of Rimersburg; a daughter, Karen Clark of Franklin and her significant other, Scott Riley; three sons, Carl Solida and his wife, Dawn, of Rimersburg; Mike Solida and his wife, Dianne, of Pittsburgh and Joel Solida and his wife, Dana, of Rimersburg; two sisters, Bette Mortimer of East Brady and Dorothy Murray of New Hampshire; three half-sisters, Donna Bell of Athens, Ga., Carol Pekarik of Pittsburgh and Shirley Peters of Greensburg; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Helen and Carl George, and a half sister, Bonnie Forsythe.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Military Honors will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the funeral home, accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post No. 7132 and the Shearer Shick American Legion Post No. 454. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Elder Rex Munsee officiating.
Interment will be in Cedarview Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or to the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church, 217 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.