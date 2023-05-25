Editor’s note: “Out and About” is a listing of submitted events around the Tri-County area, intended to highlight community efforts and organizations. To submit an event, send an email to newsroom@thecourierexpress.com with a subject line: Out and About. We reserve the right to edit and reject submissions for this free listing.
Class of 73 reunion
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School Class of 73 will hold a reunion meeting on Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m. at the DuBois Tannery Bar and Grill at 10 Lakeside Ave. in DuBois. All class members are invited to attend.
DuBois Library Summer Reading Kickoff
DuBOIS — The DuBois Public Library will be hosting its annual Summer Reading Kickoff Event on Wednesday, May 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. There’s a mystery in the library and staff members need the kids’ help to solve it. Join to help solve the puzzle, meet the library staff, enjoy snacks and register all ages for Summer Reading 2023.
Brockway Music in the Park
BROCKWAY – The 2023 Music in the Park concert series in Taylor Memorial Park will begin Sunday, June 11, when The Moore Brothers from Clearfield take the stage. The Moore family has been making music for 91 years and this year’s iteration features four brothers – Rick, Pat, Bill and Mike – and Jainie, Mike’s wife. The Sunday evenings concert series is sponsored by The Frank Varischetti Foundation and takes place at the American Legion stage in the park. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. and are free of charge.
DuBois Class of 1998
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School Class of 1998 Classmates’ Night (and adult guest) will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16 at the Hitching Post on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois. There is no charge to attend the event. The DAHS Class of 1998’s 25th reunion (and adult guest) will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Invictus in DuBois. There is no charge but donations are requested. RSVP by June 9 to Joe Zappia at 814- 371-4901 or email: jzappia3@gmail.com.
Powerlifting at Community Days
DuBOIS — Powerlifting is coming Back to DuBois Community Days. The “Summer Beast” meet will benefit the WPAL Fitness Center located in downtown DuBois. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 17, at 9 a.m. in the DuBois City Park during the DuBois Community Days celebration. The event will consist of bench, squat, and deadlifting competitions. There are separate divisions for male, female and youth. Registration is free and open through June 11.
Father’s Day Car Show
DuBOIS — The DuBois Continuum of Care Community, 212 S. 8th St., DuBois, is hosting its 36th annual Father’s Day Car Show on Sunday, June 18, from 1-4 p.m. There will be lots of food and drinks, 50/50, a basket raffle, live entertainment by The Moor Brothers, door prizes, the vendor alley is back, and row after row of cars, trucks, and motorcycles.