Editor’s note: “Out and About” is a listing of submitted events around the Tri-County area, intended to highlight community efforts and organizations. To submit an event, send an email to newsroom@thecourierexpress.com with a subject line: Out and About. We reserve the right to edit and reject submissions for this free listing.
Book sale at DuBois Library
DuBOIS — The DuBois Public Library is holding a book sale today and May 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The sale will be held in the library’s program room.
Amateur Radio Club meeting
DuBOIS — The regular meeting of the Quad County Amateur Radio Club is May 16 at 7 p.m at the Penn State DuBois Campus in the Smeal Building. The meetings are open to amateur radio operators, as well as those interested in learning about amateur radio and possibly obtaining their license. The Quad County Amateur Radio Club, which serves amateur radio operators in Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk and Cameron counties, was founded in 1975.
Mengle Library Reader’s Group
BROCKWAY — The next meeting of the Mengle Memorial Library Reader’s Group in Brockway is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at 1:15 p.m. The group welcomes new members and is open to everyone. Call the library for more details at 814-265-8245.
We Care For Kids fundraiser
DuBOIS — We Care For Kids is having a fundraising night on Thursday, May 18 at Luigi’s Ristorante at 32 N. Brady St. in DuBois. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A percentage from both dine-in and take-out orders will be donated to the charity. We Care For Kids is a non-profit charity that helps local children.
Blood drive
PUNXSUTAWNEY — An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 18 at the Punxsutawney Alliance Church, 1307 S. Main St. Ext., Punxsutawney, in memory of Stephanie Kennedy. Stephanie was a member of the Stanton United Methodist Church, graduate of DuBois Business College and employee for the Department of Energy. To make an appointment to give blood or platelets at an upcoming drive, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 800-733-2767.
Strawberry Festival Dinner
DuBOIS — The annual Lakeside Methodist Church Strawberry Festival Dinner will be held from 4:30-6:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the church. The menu will consist of a sloppy Joe and hot dog or two of the same, strawberry shortcake and ice cream. Take-outs are available and containers will be provided. All tickets will be pre-sold for this event. The cost is $10 per ticket. Tickets may be purchased from the church office at 420 1st St., DuBois or ACE Hardware located at 640 DuBois St., DuBois. Ticket sales will end May 21.