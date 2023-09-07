Editor’s note: “Out and About” is a listing of submitted events around the Tri-County area, intended to highlight community efforts and organizations. To submit an event, send an email to newsroom@thecourierexpress.com with a subject line: Out and About. We reserve the right to edit and reject submissions for this free listing.
St. Catherine’s Fall Festival
DuBOIS — St. Catherine’s Fall Festival continues today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 123 S. State St., DuBois. The celebration benefits the St. Catherine Parish. Luncheon foods will include soups, hot sausage sandwiches, sloppy joe, hot dogs and coleslaw.
Conservation Celebration
CURWENSVILLE — The 19th annual Conservation Celebration, sponsored by the Clearfield County Conservation District, is being held today, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration will take place at Curwensville Lake and feature a wide array of free activities for people of all ages to enjoy, although a parking fee will be implemented unless you bring a non-perishable food item to donate at the park’s entrance.
Car show for First Class Children’s Foundation
DuBOIS — The First Class Children’s Foundation will host a car show on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Spitzer GM/Subaru DuBois, Blinker/Parkway in DuBois. Registration will be held from 9 a.m.-noon and the show will be held from noon-3:30 p.m. The registration fee is $15. This is a judged show. There will be two top awards per class. All proceeds will benefit the First Class Children’s Foundation.
Laurelbrook Landing car show
BROOKVILLE — Laurelbrooke Landing is hosting an antique car show/open house on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from noon-4 p.m. at 133 Laurelbrooke Dr., Brookville. The event, which is open to residents and the community, will offer family friendly activities, such as face painting. Refreshments will be served.
Senior picnic at fairgrounds
BROOKVILLE — The annual senior picnic, sponsored by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, will be held Friday, Sept. 15, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. More than 30 vendors are expected to share health and wellness information along with a UPMC mobile bus for screenings. There will also be prizes.
Cat rescue adoption event
DuBOIS — Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue is holding an adoption event on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Third Ward Fire Hall, 301 First St., DuBois from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All cats are spayed/neutered and have age appropriate vaccines. The rescue will accept donations of cat food, litter, toys, flea and tick medication. There is an adoption fee.
Fall Festival
DuBOIS — The Fall Festival at Treasure Lake Church will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. The public is invited to enjoy a free family-fun event with food, kettle corn, music, kids games, horse rides, hayrides, pumpkin painting and more.
Fall Pet Fundraiser
DuBOIS — Coldwell Banker Developac Realty will host its Fall Pet Fundraiser at the Treasure Lake office located at 1102 Coral Reef Road on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Gateway Humane Society and the Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue. This is an event that will have live music, chicken dinners cooked onsite by the local Boy Scouts, the Winery at Wilcox, The Snack Shack, local craft vendors, clothing and jewelry vendors, local businesses. Both rescues will be present with adoptable dogs and cats.
Sykesville town hall on substance abuse
SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Civic and Improvement Club and the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission invite members of local communities to a town hall session to discuss concerns about substance use and abuse. Representatives from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Probation Department, Jefferson County Commissioners, and the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission will be on hand to discuss their efforts to curb substance abuse in local communities and answer questions from citizens. This will be held on Oct. 5 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Sykesville Town Hall, 3 E. Main St.