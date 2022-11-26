Editor’s note: “Out and About” is a listing of submitted events around the Tri-County area, intended to highlight community efforts and organizations. To submit an event, send an email to newsroom@thecourierexpress.com with a subject line: Out and About. We reserve the right to edit and reject submissions for this free listing. Out and About will appear weekly in the Tri-County Weekend and periodically in the Courier Express.
Friends of Library basket raffle
DuBOIS — A number of book-themed gift baskets are on display now at the DuBois Public Library for the Friends of the Library annual fall basket raffle. Tickets are $1 each and drawings will be held on Dec. 1. Winners need not be present. Proceeds will benefit the DuBois Public Library.
Brighten the Night in DuBois
DuBOIS — Brighten the Night will be held Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at DuBois City Park. See the city tree lighting, visit Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, meet Rudolph and listen to music.
Falls Creek Light Up Night
FALLS CREEK — The eighth annual Light Up Night will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Falls Creek Memorial Park, corner of Main and Third streets. Come and meet Santa, see the tree lighting and have some cookies and hot chocolate.
Brockport UMC hosting breakfast
BROCKPORT — The Brockport United Methodist Church at 5543 Route 219 in Brockport will be hosting a pancake, waffles and sausage breakfast, along with juice and coffee, on Dec. 3 from 8-11 a.m. The cost is a donation to support the church building maintenance fund. Baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Pet photos with Santa benefits humane society
DuBOIS — The second annual Pet Photos with Santa at the Animal Hospital of DuBois will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Gateway Humane Society. One photo will be emailed to those participating and additional photos can be purchased. For more information, call 814-375-9206.